Putting the G in LGBTQ: Michael Urie is the Houstonian-Gone-Hollywood

Not even wild horses can stop a Texan when he dreams big. Houston-born and Texas-raised actor Michael Urie is a living testament to that idea. The actor has made a name for himself on Broadway, the silver screen, and now as a hot star on streaming services.
You’ve seen him as Ugly Betty’s adorable secretary Marc St. James, Netflix’ heartthrob in Single All The Way, and Apple TV+’s Shrinking. Since then, he’s stepped behind the camera to take on the role of director for film and theater.
While he seems like a natural for the screen, Urie originally wanted to get his start in the director’s chair, and it all started in his middle and high school years.
“I was really imaginative and really interested in storytelling as a kid. I thought I wanted to be a filmmaker, but the only class close to moviemaking was theater in school,” he said.
The funnyman followed suit, and it turns out he had a knack for performing. He caught the acting bug when he started commanding the crowd, and there was no stopping him from there.
Urie went on to study at Julliard, hired a manager, and the rest started to fall into place.
“I ended up on stage. And then the audience laughed at my jokes,” he said. “I think that was really the beginning of me thinking that maybe I should be in front of an audience.”
It was a natural fit for him, but the urge to become a director never left. Not surprisingly, the skills he picked up as an actor went hand-in-hand with his abilities as a director.
“In some ways, it's the same. It's the same kinds of instincts when you're working in front of an audience or when you're working on making something for an audience,” he said. “You have to rely on your instincts to know where the story is. You have to ask, ‘How do I best tell the story?’ Directing uses those same instincts from a macro perspective.”
His dedication is evident in his work, which is featured in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, a cheeky comedy available for streaming on BroadwayHD. The service is an inexpensive and convenient way to view all the Tony Award-winning work happening at the most famous performance venues without leaving the comfort of the couch.
Urie has spent equal time both in front of the camera as well as behind it. He made his living by portraying LGBTQ characters, and he has found a plethora of opportunity to show the many sides of the community in those roles.
“Queerness contains multitudes, and there's lots of opportunities for me as an actor to play different roles,” he said. “I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've had to play LGBTQ characters. I think about it more vividly during pride month when queerness is everywhere. It's really special, and it's beautiful to see how far how far showbiz has come.”
The roles haven’t showed any signs of slowing down, and neither have the award committees. His turn as Alex More in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar earned him the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award, and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
Catch Michael Urie in Shrinking on Apple TV+, see his creative works on BroadwayHD, and see him on the big screen in Jersey Boys Live.