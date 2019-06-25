Find Design Inspiration With ASID TXGC 2019 River Oaks Show House

Gold finishes, illuminated onyx and designer fabrics to crush over. Oh my. This year's Show House, courtesy of the America Society of Interior Designers Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, is replete in jaw-dropping splendor with inspired rooms by 21 designers. And there's still one more weekend to check it out for yourself, June 27-30.

Lighting the way through this five-bedroom, 6,886 square foot River Oaks swankienda are chandeliers, sconces and fixtures from Circa Lighting, while the hot Texas sun has been blocked by innovative window coverings from The Shade Store.

If you've been dreaming of building a media room, redoing your kitchen, or creating a gaming environment for active teens, the ASID TXGC River Oaks Show House points the way to an interior designer who can make those dreams come true. And for the latter, don't overlook original art (hello Mario Bros. and Pac-Man) by Cristina Robinson of I Design.

For the master bedroom shown above, Teena Caldwell of Twenty Two Fifty Interiors blends 17th century French antiques with modern elements and diamond plaster walls to create a luxuriously sophisticated retreat. In the vestibule leading to the bedroom, Caldwell pairs an illuminated onyx table with agate lamps and gold accents.

Dining room by Linda Eyles of Linda Eyles Design. Photo by Michael Hunter Photography

Imagining homeowner clients that are jewelry designers, Linda Eyles of Linda Eyles Design positions artist Paul Fleming's faceted gems on the left wall, commissioned Segreto Finishes to paint a faux marble finish on the dining room table, and anchors the space with ceiling paper from Area Environments and a linear Bonnington chandelier from Circa Lighting.

Veranda by Roxanne Wimmel of Wimmel Design Construction. Photo by Michael Hunter Photography

Stepping outside her usual design box, Roxanne Wimmel of Wimmel Design Construction embraced the challenge for this backyard veranda with draped privacy for when it's needed, a fun and funky swinging chair, and a calming palette that blends natural materials like teak, raffia and stone.

Featured designers:



Bowman Design Studio, Brooke Bowman (master bathroom and walk-in closet)



Canaima Designs, Yesely Love (tiered theater room with seating for eight)



CDB Interiors, Cheryl Baker (colorful study/work space with Kate Spade wallpaper)



Chairma Design Group, Cindy Aplanalp Yates (butler's pantry and fun, functional bar)



Cobalt Living Co., Jennifer Harbison (mudroom, powder room, wine cellar)



The Design Firm, Anna Pack (family room and breakfast room with sparkling hide rug)



Edwards Interiors and Design, Tiffany Edward and Ashley Arter (Asian inspired third floor bedroom)



Elima Designs, Inc., Saima Seyar (fitness area with yoga enclave and accents of nature)



I Design, Cristina Robinson (playroom with gaming environment)



Jennifer Barron Interiors, Jennifer Barron (hangout room off playroom or extra bedroom)



Kirby and Z Interior Design, Lilly Powell (windowless laundry room imbued with color and light)



LA Weddings & Interiors, LLC, Lauren Ashley (front powder room with hand-painted walls)



Linda Eyles Design, Inc., Linda Eyles (gem-inspired dining room with custom art by Paul Fleming)



Live Beautifully, LLC, Mary Wilson (formal living room with piano and dedicated conversation space



Missy Stewart Designs, Missy Stewart (open kitchen with gold accents and plush blue stools)



Sherrell Design Studio, Sherrell Neal (bedroom with French and African accents, back stair and landing)



TC Interiors, Talbot Cooley (foyer with lacquered paint on the walls and Sputnik chandelier)



Terravista Interior Design, Sherry Millien (front stair and landing featuring art by Marilyn Biles)



Torregrossa Interiors, Tiffany Montgomery (bedroom showcasing custom art collection)



Twenty Two Fifty Interiors, Teena Caldwell (master bedroom and vestibule blend 17th century antiques with modern elements)



Wimmel Design & Construction, Roxanne Wimmel (draped veranda with swinging chair)



Tours are scheduled for June 27 through June 30 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2104 Chilton. For information, visit asid.org/events/asid-txgc-announces-show-house-2019-details. $15 to $30.

And if you really and truly want to put a ring on it, this luxe swankienda has been listed for sale by Rallin Welch with Rallin Welch Properties for $3.899 million.