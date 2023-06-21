Report: J.J. Watt Being Pursued by Three Networks for Broadcasting Role

Texans legend J.J. Watt has been in the Houston news consciousness more over the last ten days than he was in the previous two years when he was playing in Arizona, largely due to the announcement from the team last Monday that he would the inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in October this coming season. It was a feel-good announcement in a relationship that was a couple years removed from feeling good at all:
In a session with the Houston media following the announcement last week, Watt hinted that he was working on some possibilities for the next chapter of his life, making clear that no job or endeavor would take precedence over spending time with his family, wife Kealia and infant son Koa.
Well, now that next chapter may be coming into focus. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Watt has multiple network offers on the table for broadcasting roles this upcoming season — namely, CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network.
CBS is the favorite in the clubhouse to land Watt, and according to Marchand, it would be in a part time role, fitting exactly what Watt foreshadowed in his media Zoom call last week. CBS also has the Super Bowl this season, so offering Watt some role as part of the broadcast for the world's biggest football game could be enticing. Reportedly, CBS could add Watt part time to its studio show without replacing any of the current personalities,
As for the other networks, reports surfaced weeks ago that NBC was looking into offering Watt a role on their college football coverage of the Big Ten, with his ties to Wisconsin making him a logical fit. Some role on NBC's Sunday NFL coverage could be part of that, as well. It's unclear what the NFL Network would have in mind for Watt, but on a network devoted to the NFL 24 hours a day, there is no shortage of real estate.
It is unclear if the interest from these networks is being reciprocated by Watt, who's been clear that he doesn't want to work full time, but vague as to what exactly he DOES want to do. It's believed he could do a podcast with his brother, Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt, that could be very successful, with the podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, as sort of a template. Of course, Watt and his wife just purchased a piece of the Burnley soccer club in the English Premier League, as well.
This we know — J.J. Watt will have no shortage of broadcasting opportunities, if and when he decides that's the direction he is choosing to pursue.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.