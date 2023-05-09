Flights Delayed at Bush as Bad Weather Progresses into Afternoon

Strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall from thunderstorms in the Greater-Houston area caused more than 100 flights to be delayed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport this morning into the early afternoon.
Bush recorded the highest number of delays across the country according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap.
Although the average wait time was around an hour and a half in the late morning, as of noon, the flight tracker website said travelers could expect these delays to increase contingent on weather conditions.
Earlier, the local airport ordered all inbound flights to be held – with this order lifting at 12:15 CT. Those flying into the area waited around 36 minutes, according to FlightAware.
William P. Hobby Airport was not as affected by the string of bad weather, with only 35 delays and 2 cancellations, as of noon.
Thunderstorms are expected to continue as the National Weather Service issued a flood watch that went into effect at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and is set to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For several areas in central and Northeast Harris County, including Aldine, CloverLeaf and Jacinto City – the watch was upgraded to a warning that will remain in effect until 12:45 p.m. CT.
According to Space City Weather, the Greater-Houston area could expect anywhere from 1-2 inches to 4-6 inches, as heavy rainfall could pick up quickly.
As of 6 a.m. today the initial Stage 1 flood status was upgraded to a Stage 2 order due to the potential for serious flooding to occur if rainfall did increase.
Although the weather is supposed to carry into late this week, things start clearing up gradually on Thursday and Friday, with a slight change for thunderstorms on Saturday and conditions remaining wet – but relatively calm – on Sunday, according to the online forecast website.