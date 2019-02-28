Three Places Where Congestion Pricing Could Work in Houston

Could one way to avoid gridlock in certain areas at peak times be charging a toll? New York is considering it.

Normally, Houston don't spend too much time worrying about the politics in New York City. In many ways, our two cities couldn't be more different in how we approach our lives and, of course, the layouts of the two metropolises are essentially the polar opposite of one another.

But a proposed law that now has the support of both New York City's mayor and the state governor bears watching for cities across the country in Houston.

The proposal involves adding a toll for drivers who drive in lower Manhattan during peak hours, referred to as "congestion pricing" in cities like London and Singapore, which already employ such fees. During particularly congested times of day, vehicles would be charged to enter areas below 60th Street in NYC, where it gets most crowded. Think of it like surge pricing during peak hours for Uber and Lyft but excluding a few vehicles like emergency services and the disabled.