Gov. Abbott Opens Up Texas Even More With a Nod to Water Parks, Food Courts and Driver's Ed

Undaunted by photos and reports of people crowding together over the Memorial Day weekend across the nation and at a pool party in Houston with nary a mask in sight, Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced additional services and programs that can resume operation in the state.

"Water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans," according to a press release from the governor's office.

The driver's ed programs can start immediately.

Starting this Friday, May 29, water parks can open at up to 25 percent of their normal occupancy. However, video arcades inside those water parks are off-limits.

Adult recreational sports programs can resume on Sunday, May 31 but there are not supposed to be any games or competitions until June 15.

Food courts can open up with social distancing rules with six feet between tables and the suggestion is made that malls designate a person or persons to make sure this happens and that tables are cleaned and disinfected between uses and that no condiments or other items are left on tables between customers.