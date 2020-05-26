 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Determined to reopen the state, Gov. Abbott soldiers on.
Determined to reopen the state, Gov. Abbott soldiers on.
Screenshot

Gov. Abbott Opens Up Texas Even More With a Nod to Water Parks, Food Courts and Driver's Ed

Margaret Downing | May 26, 2020 | 3:00pm
AA

Undaunted by photos and reports of people crowding together over the Memorial Day weekend across the nation and at a pool party in Houston with nary a mask in sight, Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced additional services and programs that can resume operation in the state.

"Water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans," according to a press release from the governor's office.

The driver's ed programs can start immediately.

Starting this Friday, May 29, water parks can open at up to 25 percent of their normal occupancy. However, video arcades inside those water parks are off-limits.

Adult recreational sports programs can resume on Sunday, May 31 but there are not supposed to be any games or competitions until June 15.

Food courts can open up with social distancing rules with six feet between tables and the suggestion is made that malls designate a person or persons to make sure this happens and that tables are cleaned and disinfected between uses and that no condiments or other items are left on tables between customers. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.