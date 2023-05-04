Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

J.J. and Kealia Watt to Purchase Ownership Stake in Premier League Soccer Team

May 4, 2023 4:00AM

J.J. Watt is unretiring to get into ownership of a team in another kind of football.
J.J. Watt is unretiring to get into ownership of a team in another kind of football. Photo by Eric Sauseda
The second that J.J. Watt announced his retirement, speculation immediately began swirling as to what the next chapter in life would entail for the future Hall of Famer. With a newborn son, obviously there would be significant focus on his growing family, but any athlete will tell you, when they retire, the hardest thing to do is fill the competitive void.

Well, we got our answer as to what Watt's first big public endeavor will be in retirement, and it actually involves his family and competitive sports, as Watt and his wife, Kealia, a former Houston Dash soccer star, announced on social media on Tuesday that they will be purchasing a minority stake in there Burnley soccer club in the English Premier League.

Here was their very clever announcement:
In a statement released by the club, Watt said the following:

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”

The timing is ideal for the Watts, both personally and from a business standpoint, as Burnley is preparing for their promotion up to the Premier League, after they finished at the top of the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football, with 98 points.

The franchise broke an EFL record after by securing promotion with seven matches remaining in the season and tied a league record by winning 10 league matches in a row. The Clarets are managed by former Manchester City and Belgium national team star Vincent Kompany, and their stadium is located four hours northwest of London.

Part of the reason the Watts want to invest in a European soccer team, aside from their collective love of the sport, is to help raise the profile of the sport in the United States. Also, Burnley is a very active part of its community, and we all know in Houston how big a part of the Watt brand community service is.

This has been a transformative year for Watt and his wife, as the three time NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced his retirement from the NFL with a couple weeks remaining in the 2022 season. Watt, of course, spent a decade with the Houston Texans before finishing his career with two seasons in Arizona. Meanwhile, Kealia played in the NWSL from 2014 to 2021 with the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, and played for the United States Women's National Team in 2016. The couple got married in February 2020, and welcomed their son, Koa, this past October.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation