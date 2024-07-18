Position Priorities for the Astros at the Trade Deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the Astros have gone rather quickly from possible seller to almost certain buyer on the trade market. Just one game back in the division and facing the team ahead of them in the standings out of the gate, this is a team that believes they can win another division title and go deep in the postseason once again despite all the early season travails.



GM Dana Brown has said they expect to be buyers at the deadline, which is July 30. But what exactly do they need? This is still a team in pretty good shape overall, but they definitely have weaknesses at several positions they will no doubt hope to address (we'll get to whether they actually have the prospects to make it happen another time).



POSITIONS OF ABSOLUTE NEED



Starting Pitching



Considering this is a team that only had eight total starting pitchers in 2023, it is absolutely remarkable the lengths they have gone to in an effort to make up for injuries that have decimated their staff. Their IL would make a formidable starting lineup if healthy. Instead, they've relied on rookies and pitchers who never started before and still managed to be really good. Adding depth to the rotation, even with the promise of Justin Verlander and Luis Garcia eventually returning, is a must at this point. "You can never have enough pitching" has absolutely been born out this season for the Astros. Their first and primary priority, no doubt, will be another arm for the rotation.



Now, will they spend big or just look for an innings eater who might also be able to slide into a bullpen role? That's a good question and one we cannot answer. But whatever the case, they need help here in the worst way.



HIGH ON THE LIST



Relief Pitching

First Base



The Astros have continued to sign warm bodies to roll into the bullpen throughout the season. It's been necessary with all the injuries and huge workload for their pitching staff. So, it should come as no surprise they are going to be looking for additional arms for the bullpen...you can never have enough yada yada. The good news is it shouldn't cost much. They don't need a closer or even a setup guy. They just need a solid middle-innings reliever to complement guys like Seth Martinez and Tayler Scott — and to mitigate the struggles of Rafael Montero.



As for first base, Jon Singleton has played extremely well since Jose Abreu was released. He isn't ideal at that position, but he does provide power and has a very good eye at the plate. At minimum, finding another bat who can backup at first and be credible defensively, would be helpful. But don't be surprised if they take a big swing at someone like Pete Alonso either.



WE SHOULD BUT WE WON'T



Third Base



No one wants to linger on the fact it is highly unlikely Alex Bregman is an Astro next year. But, more critically, his impending free agency is set to leave a massive hole in the Astros infield, not just because he is so good but because they have literally no one in the minor leagues to replace him. It is one of the most glaring weaknesses in their farm system.



Not making some kind of move to, at minimum, find a solid backup at the hot corner before the offseason will put a tremendous amount of pressure on the team to spend the money to replace Bregman...or spend the money to re-sign him. Either way, not making a move to do something about third is probably not in the cards even if maybe it should be.