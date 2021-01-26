Presale Tickets On Sale Now for the First Ever Tacolandia Taco Stop

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
The Houston Press Tacolandia annual event celebrating all things taco is transitioning this year into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop and pre-sale tickets for the March 2 event go on sale today at 10 a.m.
Taco card tickets will entitle their purchasers to a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants. Pick-up time is from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages selected t complement your tacos.
Quench your thirst with an el Jimador margarita, pop the Korbel Champagne, or crack open an ice-cold 11 Below to accompany your tacos. Tickets are set at $25 until day of when the cost will increase. Use promo code HOUTACO.
The special pre-sale offer runs from 10 a.m. January 26 through 10 p.m. January 29. Check us out on Facebook.
Restaurants that have signed on so far include:
Adair Kitchen
Batanga Tapas + Drinks
Bebidas
Betsy's
Blanco Tacos + Tequila
Bob's Taco Station
The Brass Tap - Mid Main
La Catrina Taco Truck
La Chingada Tacos & Tequila
Cochi’s Taqueria by Cochinita & Co.
Coreanos
Fajita Petes
Liberty Taco
Los Tios
Soul Taco
Skeeters Mesquite Grill
A portion of proceeds benefiting the Texas Restaurant Association
All Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.