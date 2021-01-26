Presale Tickets On Sale Now for the First Ever Tacolandia Taco Stop

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

The Houston Press Tacolandia annual event celebrating all things taco is transitioning this year into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop and pre-sale tickets for the March 2 event go on sale today at 10 a.m.

Taco card tickets will entitle their purchasers to a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants. Pick-up time is from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages selected t complement your tacos.

Quench your thirst with an el Jimador margarita, pop the Korbel Champagne, or crack open an ice-cold 11 Below to accompany your tacos. Tickets are set at $25 until day of when the cost will increase. Use promo code HOUTACO.

The special pre-sale offer runs from 10 a.m. January 26 through 10 p.m. January 29. Check us out on Facebook.

Restaurants that have signed on so far include:

Adair Kitchen

Batanga Tapas + Drinks

Bebidas

Betsy's

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Bob's Taco Station

The Brass Tap - Mid Main

La Catrina Taco Truck

La Chingada Tacos & Tequila

Cochi’s Taqueria by Cochinita & Co.

Coreanos

Fajita Petes

Liberty Taco

Los Tios

Soul Taco

Skeeters Mesquite Grill

A portion of proceeds benefiting the Texas Restaurant Association

All Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.