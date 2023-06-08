Bayou City Hemp Acquires 8th Wonder

The wide, wide world of cannabis beverages. Photo by 8th Wonder Cannabis

Bayou City Hemp Company, the largest cannabis operator in the state of Texas, announced June 7 that it is acquiring 8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery and Cannabis. The press release called it a "vertical integration" of both companies which will combine the expertise of the longtime craft brewery with the innovative science of the cannabis operator. The U.S. cannabis market is expected to grow by more than 86 billion dollars by 2030, according to the press release, though figures vary from study to study based on legalization outlooks.It's a surprise move by both companies though the two entities have been in collaboration to create non-alcoholic THC beverages for the Texas market. The two brands first came together in 2021 to create the first hemp-infused seltzer in the state, Wonder Water. That led to more products including Trillionaire and Lil Bit. Last month, the two companies announced a partnership to develop more cannabis-infused products to be distributed by Flood Distribution to bars, liquor stores, restaurants and other outlets throughout Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston.The beverages are infused with Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC derived from hemp. BCHC uses innovative CO2 extraction and proprietary nano-emulsion technologies in the extraction and formulation process. The beverages are all created in compliance with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Texas HB 1325 for legal sale and distribution across the state of Texas and much of the country,The professionals at BCHC have a varied background in oil and gas, beverage sciences and CPG branding and marketing and the team is looking to capture the Texas adult beverage market with a diversified portfolio of brands.The combined company will be the first of its kind, housing cannabis, craft beer and spirits under one roof for distribution and traditional sales. The trusted brand awareness of 8th Wonder is a strategic bonus for BCHC, helping to accelerate the cannabis operator's portfolio into the market.Benjamin Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp Company says, "Our commitment to provide quality products and trusted brands to consumers is strengthened with 8th Wonder, who has been a Texas staple in craft beer and spirits for over a decade. We look forward to growing market share and distribution to the entire portfolio of products through expanded resources and combined expertise. This is not merely an acquisition; it is a bold declaration of our intent to lead and innovate in the heart of Texas."Founded in 2019, Bayou City Hemp Company is a top-tier, vertically integrated cannabis operator in Texas dedicated to fostering innovation while setting industry standards for reliable cannabis-derived products. It has crafted award-winning ingestibles and consumer goods such as edibles, vapes, additives and seltzers. The company hopes to educate and raise awareness about cannabis products in order to normalize the industry itself.8th Wonder Brewery, which took its name from the term for Houston's Astrodome, was established in 2011 and began brewing in an East End warehouse in 2013. It became one of Houston's most popular local breweries, its beers distributed at restaurants and grocery stores across the city and beyond. However, it's taproom has remained a much-frequented spot for hanging out with friends and pups. It launched 8th Wonder Distillery in 2018, followed three years later by 8th Wonder Cannabis.Ryan Soroka, co-founder and president at 8th Wonder Cannabis said in last month's press release regarding the collaboration, "When we met the team at Bayou City Hemp Company, we realized they shared the same meticulous, craft-focused approach to cannabis extraction and infusion...It is an incredibly exciting development and we are proud to be Texas pioneers in this important space."Now that collaboration has turned into an acquisition. The combined executive team will include 8th Wonder's Brewmaster and co-founder Dr. Aaron Corsi, who will be Chief Operating Officer. Soroka will join as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. Meggs will continue as CEO along with Chief Business Officer and co-founder Jeromy Sherman. Karen Trotter will serve as Chief Financial Officer, Joel Canada as Chief Revenue Officer and Stephen Horton as Chief Innovation Officer.