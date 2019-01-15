Best of Houston® 2019: Best Bánh Mì

Best Bánh Mì: Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Put almost anything between two slices of bread and it's an improvement. In Houston, with its infinite diversity, that can mean a burger, a barbecue sandwich, a torta, a po' boy or an Italian hoagie. But the king of the Houston sandwiches is that wonderful French-Vietnamese hybrid, the bánh mì, and nobody does it better than Roostar Vietnamese Grill. In particular, the chopped ribeye variety.