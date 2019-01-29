 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Pepper Twins doesn't apologize for the spicy kick of its "country-style organic Chinese" dishes.EXPAND
Pepper Twins doesn't apologize for the spicy kick of its "country-style organic Chinese" dishes.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Chinese

Houston Press | January 29, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Chinese Restaurant: Pepper Twins (River Oaks)

Houston has one of the most vibrant Chinatowns in the country, so when a Chinese restaurant manages to be so good that it can lure people away from Chinatown and back into the city, it must be something kind of special. That’s what Yunan Yang created with her mini-chain of Pepper Twins restaurants, the River Oaks location being a particular standout.

Specializing in what Yang likes to call “country-style organic Chinese,” the food at Pepper Twins is vibrant, unapologetically spicy, clean and delicious. Favorites like the garlic cucumber, fish swimming in pickles, and the Pepper Twins chicken are highly recommended. Better yet, order the spicy beef tendon dish known as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” GQ Magazine’s pick for Appetizer of the Year in 2017, to experience a “numbing, burning, textural masterpiece.”

Continue Reading

Related Stories

1915 West Gray, Houston
346-204-5644
txpeppertwins.com

Readers' Choice: Rice Box

300 West 20th, Houston
281-305-8555
riceboxed.com

5 East Greenway Plaza, Suite C-640, Houston
713-430-6797
riceboxed.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: