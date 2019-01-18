 


Xochi's "Cacao" is almost too pretty to eat, but go ahead. Chocolate foam and chocolate "soil" are nestled within the cacao-shaped chocolate shell.
Photo by Troy Fields
Photo by Troy Fields

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Dessert

Houston Press | January 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Dessert — Xochi

Just one glance at the dessert menu at Xochi and it’s obvious that it’s something special. A celebration of Oaxacan cuisine and also a showcase for pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s talent, the menu is divided into two parts: Chocolate and Dessert. The chocolate menu is a study on chocolate and its different texture and nuances, with choices such as chocolate pudding, chocolate tart, and Oaxacan hot chocolate. There’s also an unforgettable, wholly Instagrammable creation called the “Cacao,” a cacao-shaped chocolate shell filled with “textures” like chocolate foam and chocolate soil. This alone is worth a visit to Xochi.

But peruse the dessert portion of the menu further and you’ll be presented with a selection of thoughtful confections such as the Helado de Maiz —Texas Blue Corn Whiskey infused ice cream, corn cookie, blue corn atole cream—desserts that are as delightful as they are distinct from those found at any other restaurant in Houston.

1777 Walker, Houston
713-400-3330
xochihouston.com

Readers' Choice: Dessert Galley Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby, Houston
713-522-9999
dessertgallery.com

 
    Send: