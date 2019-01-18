Best of Houston® 2019: Best Dessert

Xochi's "Cacao" is almost too pretty to eat, but go ahead. Chocolate foam and chocolate "soil" are nestled within the cacao-shaped chocolate shell.

Best Dessert — Xochi

Just one glance at the dessert menu at Xochi and it’s obvious that it’s something special. A celebration of Oaxacan cuisine and also a showcase for pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s talent, the menu is divided into two parts: Chocolate and Dessert. The chocolate menu is a study on chocolate and its different texture and nuances, with choices such as chocolate pudding, chocolate tart, and Oaxacan hot chocolate. There’s also an unforgettable, wholly Instagrammable creation called the “Cacao,” a cacao-shaped chocolate shell filled with “textures” like chocolate foam and chocolate soil. This alone is worth a visit to Xochi.