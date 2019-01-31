 


Assimilation is Not Freedom is a dish from Indigo's omnivore menu that symbolizes the Great Migration, made with aged and smoked pastrami, Carolina heritage brown mustard with beets stewed in sorghum.EXPAND
Assimilation is Not Freedom is a dish from Indigo's omnivore menu that symbolizes the Great Migration, made with aged and smoked pastrami, Carolina heritage brown mustard with beets stewed in sorghum.
Best of Houston® 2019: Best New Restaurant

Houston Press | January 31, 2019 | 4:30am
Best New Restaurant: Indigo

It’s not often that you find a restaurant that not only serves beautiful, thoughtfully presented, and exquisitely prepared, technique-driven food, but also challenges you intellectually. That is what you discover when you step into chef Jonny Rhodes' exciting tasting menu-only restaurant, Indigo. Sit down at one of two seatings each night, choose between three five-course menus — herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore — then prepare for a night to remember as each dish is personally presented to you by the chef himself, accompanied by a thoughtful narrative that explains the inspiration behind the dish while commenting on the plight of African-Americans and Native Americans in United States history. Though the subjects discussed are not always comfortable, and though portions tend to be on the smaller side, Rhodes takes you on a culinary journey that quite simply blows you away.

517 Berry, Houston
832-582-6388
htxindigo.com

Readers' Choice: Nancy's Hustle
2704 Polk, Houston
346-571-7931
nancyshustle.com

 
    Send: