Best of Houston® 2019: Best New Restaurant

Best New Restaurant: Indigo

It’s not often that you find a restaurant that not only serves beautiful, thoughtfully presented, and exquisitely prepared, technique-driven food, but also challenges you intellectually. That is what you discover when you step into chef Jonny Rhodes' exciting tasting menu-only restaurant, Indigo. Sit down at one of two seatings each night, choose between three five-course menus — herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore — then prepare for a night to remember as each dish is personally presented to you by the chef himself, accompanied by a thoughtful narrative that explains the inspiration behind the dish while commenting on the plight of African-Americans and Native Americans in United States history. Though the subjects discussed are not always comfortable, and though portions tend to be on the smaller side, Rhodes takes you on a culinary journey that quite simply blows you away.