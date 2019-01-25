Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pork Chop

Best Pork Chop: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

It’s almost a misnomer to call the Perry’s Famous Pork Chop just a pork chop because the “seven-finger” cut (so called because it’s as thick as seven fingers placed together) is so much more than that. Rubbed with a proprietary salty-sweet rub, then dried, cured and roasted in pecan wood for seven to eight hours until it’s fall-off-the-bone tender with a caramelized crust, the decadent creation took 30 years to perfect, and it’s a sight to behold.

Arriving at the table on a sizzling plate, the pork chop is carved tableside to give you three distinct pieces: the eyelash, the pork loin, and the ribs. Dunk each bite in the homemade applesauce that comes with it and the verdict will be evident: Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is absolutely phenomenal.

9827 Katy Freeway, Houston

(Additional locations in Houston, Friendswood, Katy, Sugar Land and The Woodlands)

832-358-9000

perryssteakhouse.com

Readers' Choice: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille