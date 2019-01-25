 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
The hefty champ.
The hefty champ.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Pork Chop

Houston Press | January 25, 2019 | 4:30am
AA

Best Pork Chop: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

It’s almost a misnomer to call the Perry’s Famous Pork Chop just a pork chop because the “seven-finger” cut (so called because it’s as thick as seven fingers placed together) is so much more than that. Rubbed with a proprietary salty-sweet rub, then dried, cured and roasted in pecan wood for seven to eight hours until it’s fall-off-the-bone tender with a caramelized crust, the decadent creation took 30 years to perfect, and it’s a sight to behold.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Arriving at the table on a sizzling plate, the pork chop is carved tableside to give you three distinct pieces: the eyelash, the pork loin, and the ribs. Dunk each bite in the homemade applesauce that comes with it and the verdict will be evident: Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is absolutely phenomenal. 

9827 Katy Freeway, Houston
(Additional locations in Houston, Friendswood, Katy, Sugar Land and The Woodlands)
832-358-9000
perryssteakhouse.com

Readers' Choice: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: