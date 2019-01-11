Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sandwich

Best Sandwich: Mortadella Panini at 13 Celsius
It says something about your sandwich when it is the go-to late-night grub for hungry restaurant industry workers. It isn't uncommon for an order for a dozen of the amazing mortadella paninis at 13 Celsius to come in right after the restaurant begins to close. And there is good reason.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
This sandwich is insanely good and remarkably sophisticated for what essentially amounts to a grown up baloney on white. Take fresh, grilled mortadella, creamy provolone, spicy dijon and chopped cornichons and put them on a warm pretzel roll. Mouth watering yet? To make this brilliantly decadent bar food complete, crack a fried egg on top, so when you bite into it for the first time, the yolk runs all over the sandwich and roll. It's downright drool-worthy and you don't have to show up at midnight to get one...unless you're in the mood at midnight.
3000 Caroline, Houston
713-529-8466
13celsius.com
Readers' Choice: Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant
2327 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston
713-871-8883
kennyandziggys.com
5172 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
832-767-1136
kennyandziggys.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!