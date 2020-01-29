Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Bakery

Best Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe
With its charming storefront located on lower Westheimer, La Sicilia backs up the optics with expert pastry technique, perhaps best proven in the folds of a sfogliatella . Grandiose pastries, both sweet and savory, push the limits of what’s deemed “regular” in this town and as only a handful of each are made daily—the experience is that much more special.
Sicilian pastry chef Diego Chiarello has cooked worldwide, but it’s evident that while learned skill does goes far, passion is the best propellant. Apart from the drool-inducing pastry case, the breakfast, brunch and lunch menus seem to emote the same feeling: cannelloni, meatball, ravioli. Maaammmaa! Lavazza coffee pulled at perfect crema is served up—macchiato, ristretto, affogato, cappuccino and more. This bakery is the kind to fall in love with.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
515 Westheimer, Houston
713-636-2900
lasiciliausa.com
Readers' Choice: Common Bond Cafe & Bakery
1706 Westheimer, Houston
713-529-3535
commonbondcafe.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!