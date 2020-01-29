Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Bakery

Best Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe

With its charming storefront located on lower Westheimer, La Sicilia backs up the optics with expert pastry technique, perhaps best proven in the folds of a sfogliatella . Grandiose pastries, both sweet and savory, push the limits of what’s deemed “regular” in this town and as only a handful of each are made daily—the experience is that much more special.

Sicilian pastry chef Diego Chiarello has cooked worldwide, but it’s evident that while learned skill does goes far, passion is the best propellant. Apart from the drool-inducing pastry case, the breakfast, brunch and lunch menus seem to emote the same feeling: cannelloni, meatball, ravioli. Maaammmaa! Lavazza coffee pulled at perfect crema is served up—macchiato, ristretto, affogato, cappuccino and more. This bakery is the kind to fall in love with.

515 Westheimer, Houston

713-636-2900

lasiciliausa.com



Readers' Choice: Common Bond Cafe & Bakery

1706 Westheimer, Houston

713-529-3535

commonbondcafe.com