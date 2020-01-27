 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Blood Bros. crew makes it look easy.
The Blood Bros. crew makes it look easy.
Photo by Carlos Brandon

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue

Houston Press | January 27, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Barbecue: Blood Bros. BBQ

In a town where the national and (let's be honest) local food media rarely deviate from praising a handful of beloved chefs, three lifelong friends from Alief appeared seemingly out of nowhere to steal the national spotlight and redefine Texas barbecue. The culinary and cultural phenomenon that has been Blood Bros. Barbecue could not have been predicted — not by their most loyal day-one pop-up fans.

Introducing Asian fusion to a cuisine ruled by tradition and historically unperceptive to change is no simple feat. Yet, somehow, the Blood Bros. crew make it look easy. Wooing barbecue and restaurant critics from Austin to New York with dishes like Asian pepper-crusted brisket, smoked turkey banh mi, smoked pork belly steamed bao, musubi with housemade smoked spam, and brisket fried rice, the fellas from Southwest Houston have taken over the barbecue game in a major way. Blood Bros. Barbecue is our unequivocal choice for best all-around barbecue restaurant in Houston.

5425 Bellaire, Bellaire
713-664-7776
bloodbrosbbq.com

Readers' Choice: Killen's BBQ
3613 East Broadway, Pearland
281-485-2272
killensbarbecue.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >