Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue

Best Barbecue: Blood Bros. BBQ

In a town where the national and (let's be honest) local food media rarely deviate from praising a handful of beloved chefs, three lifelong friends from Alief appeared seemingly out of nowhere to steal the national spotlight and redefine Texas barbecue. The culinary and cultural phenomenon that has been Blood Bros. Barbecue could not have been predicted — not by their most loyal day-one pop-up fans.

Introducing Asian fusion to a cuisine ruled by tradition and historically unperceptive to change is no simple feat. Yet, somehow, the Blood Bros. crew make it look easy. Wooing barbecue and restaurant critics from Austin to New York with dishes like Asian pepper-crusted brisket, smoked turkey banh mi, smoked pork belly steamed bao, musubi with housemade smoked spam, and brisket fried rice, the fellas from Southwest Houston have taken over the barbecue game in a major way. Blood Bros. Barbecue is our unequivocal choice for best all-around barbecue restaurant in Houston.

5425 Bellaire, Bellaire

713-664-7776

bloodbrosbbq.com

