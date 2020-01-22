 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Peeking out from above the brisket, some stellar sausage at The Pit Room.
Peeking out from above the brisket, some stellar sausage at The Pit Room.
Photo by Carlos Brandon

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue Sausage

Houston Press | January 22, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Barbecue Sausage: The Pit Room

Another top contender for best overall barbecue joint in Houston, Michael Sambrooks (owner) and Bramwell Tripp's (pitmaster) Montrose smokehouse, The Pit Room, is undoubtedly slinging the best smoked sausage in town. The old-school Texan 'que joint with a ton of south-of-the-border flare is famous for just about everything on the menu, including world-class brisket, inspired barbecue tacos, and mouth-watering white queso.

Yet, one area of smoked cuisine where they excel beyond the competition is in their three varieties of house-made sausage. Choose from a savory Czech-style, heat-induced jalapeño-cheese or gamier, denser venison — each its own unique flavor profile and consistency. Our favorite is the super peppery venison sausage. Wrap it in a flour tortilla with some queso or douse it in the house barbecue sauce. You can't go wrong.

1201 Richmond, Houston
281-888-1929
thepitroombbq.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >