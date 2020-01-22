Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue Sausage

Best Barbecue Sausage: The Pit Room

Another top contender for best overall barbecue joint in Houston, Michael Sambrooks (owner) and Bramwell Tripp's (pitmaster) Montrose smokehouse, The Pit Room, is undoubtedly slinging the best smoked sausage in town. The old-school Texan 'que joint with a ton of south-of-the-border flare is famous for just about everything on the menu, including world-class brisket, inspired barbecue tacos, and mouth-watering white queso.

Yet, one area of smoked cuisine where they excel beyond the competition is in their three varieties of house-made sausage. Choose from a savory Czech-style, heat-induced jalapeño-cheese or gamier, denser venison — each its own unique flavor profile and consistency. Our favorite is the super peppery venison sausage. Wrap it in a flour tortilla with some queso or douse it in the house barbecue sauce. You can't go wrong.

1201 Richmond, Houston

281-888-1929

thepitroombbq.com