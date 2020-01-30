Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Burger

Best Burger: Squable
It’s only been around since last spring, but this bodacious burger has already secured its spot in Houston’s Burger Hall of Fame. Created by Squable’s Mark Clayton and Drew Gimma, the “French Cheeseburger” features a fat, ultra-moist Augustus Ranch beef patty (done medium-rare unless you specify otherwise…we wouldn’t) that becomes even juicier thanks to its cook in herby maître d' butter. Finished with sliced cornichon and served upon Gimma’s heavenly pain de mie bun, this is one burger you’ll definitely want to get acquainted with in 2020. Night owls can even hit the bar to get it for half-off after 9 p.m.
632 West 19th, Houston
832-834-7362
squabletime.com
Readers' Choice: Bernie's Burger Bus
Multiple Locations
berniesburgerbus.com
