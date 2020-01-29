Best of Houston® 2020: Best Chinese

Best Chinese: Bamboo House Houston

It says a lot when a location that’s notoriously difficult to fill becomes a magnet for hungry foodies, but that’s what Bamboo House Houston, the second location of the Peking duck specialist in Humble, has become. Tucked away in the corner of the strip mall at Fountainview and Westheimer where it’s barely visible, Bamboo House Houston is constantly packed. Though most come for the phenomenal Peking duck, the kitchen deftly turns out high quality everything, from drunken dumplings to handmade Sichuan spicy noodles, sizzling beef plates, to whole Dungeness crab. An affordable weekday lunch special is a bonus for those afternoons when you can afford to linger, and a dining room filled with lazy Susan-topped round tables makes it easy for large groups to indulge in multi-course Chinese feasts.

5901 Westheimer, Houston

281-888-3385

bamboohousewestheimer.com



Readers' Choice: Mala Sichuan Bistro

9348 Bellaire, Houston

713-995-1889

malasichuanbistro.com