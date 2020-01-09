 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Ramen Tatsu-Ya's Japanese soul food is as comforting as ever.EXPAND
Ramen Tatsu-Ya's Japanese soul food is as comforting as ever.
Photo by Carla Gomez

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Comfort Food

Houston Press | January 9, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Comfort Food: Ramen Tatsu-Ya

You know a dish is soul-satisfying when locals seek out its piping hot comfort despite the Houston weather. Case in point: the pulled noodle soup from this cult-favorite ramen shop. With three years under its belt, you’ll still find a line winding passed The Notorious C.A.T. lucky cat on the way in. Say hey to the cat, then ease into rich and creamy tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen bowls that you’ll slurp to the very last drop; or go dunking with the thick, toothsome tsukemen noodles served with a bold dipping broth. Munchie katsu sliders, triple-fried chicken karaage, and dreamy matcha pudding only add to the comfort factor, as does the lineup of local crafts and Japanese sake.

1722 California, Houston
346-226-3253
ramen-tatsuya.com

Readers' Choice: Dot Coffee Shop
Multiple Locations
dotcoffeeshop.com

 
Trending Food & Drink

