 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Line 'em up, suck 'em down.
Line 'em up, suck 'em down.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Crawfish

Houston Press | January 23, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Crawfish: BB's Tex-Orleans

It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. The swing is in the hips.

Okay, well for crawfish, it’s all in the mix, and BB’s Tex-Orleans is the very definition of that. Crawfish season comes but once a year, and with it a flood of Houstonians sucking down pound after pound. But at BB’s, perhaps that’s because those steaming mud bugs are generously tossed in a proprietary house blend that is finger-licking addicting. Addicting, as in want more, need more, the perfect dosage of heat that causes the mouth to salivate, to thirst, while at the same time be stimulated. Tightly carbonated, cold beer bubbles are a best mate pairing or if you have a stomach made of iron, a Bloody Mary. Skip the flight, skip the drive, skip the potential death by gator and/or vampire, and head on over to BB’s on White Oak for a few pounds and a few rounds.

2701 White Oak, Houston
713-868-8000
bbtexorleans.com

Readers' Choice: Ragin' Cajun
Multiple Locations
ragin-cajun.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >