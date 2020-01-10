 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Huevos Voladores.
Huevos Voladores.
Photo by Julie Soefer

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Dessert

Houston Press | January 10, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Dessert: MAD

Did you know there was once a strawberry mousse that wanted to be a lemon so bad it ended up masquerading in a perfectly air-brushed disguise, sticker and all?

The dessert menu at MAD is expressive, exploding with creativity, and executed at the highest level. So, Fresa Wannabe, the aforementioned dessert, is as Instagram-able as the hallway of mirrors leading to the bathroom, but step outside of the box further with Ajo Negro & Miel del Bosque, a textural delight with clove-like meringue puffs and honey that support the fermented ingredient’s ability to go both ways.

Crisp Churros Con Chocolate and the oozing Coulant de Queso Manchego, a lava cake made with Manchego cheese, are also a must. Assorted ice creams and sorbets are spun fresh with a Carpigiani machine in the back, and as mostly all desserts are priced under $14, best try a few. Pastry chef Karla Espinosa, who is given free rein of everything sweet, says the dessert menu is projected to change seasonally — though many desserts, like the popular manicured-passionfruit spaceships of Huevos Voladores, might hang on for a little while longer. Reservations recommended.

4444 Westheimer, Houston
281-888-2770
madhouston.com

Readers' Choice: Dessert Gallery
3600 Kirby, Houston
713-522-9999
dessertgallery.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >