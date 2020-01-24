Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Gluten-Free Pizza

Best Gluten-Free Pizza: Coltivare Pizza & Garden

"Oh my God, we're back again," says the Backstreet Boys, but also gluten-free pizza lovers of Houston as they type their cell phone number into the iPad book at Coltivare. Because there is certainly no reason why eating gluten-free must feel like a wet blanket, be it allergy, diet, or whim of preference. For most diners in Houston, the early life of their gluten-free pizza crust looks a little like this: Conceived in a corn field, born in a factory, it enjoys its first communion briefly in an oven and then is flash-frozen-married-off to distributors. Pretty archaic.

Enter Coltivare, who makes their GF crust fresh daily. That's right, daily, and from a special blend of flours with those same farm-fresh eggs used to make their pasta. That's all before a light distribution of ingredients and hitting a give-or-take 750 degree pizza oven. Give it a try.

3320 White Oak, Houston

713-637-4095

agricolehospitality.com/coltivare



Readers' Choice: Coltivare Pizza & Garden