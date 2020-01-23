Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Margaritas

With more than 70 Blue Weber Agave tequila infusions at a given time, at El Big Bad, margarita variations could go a Rubik’s cube number of ways. Salty rim, with a downtown Houston balcony sunset as a backdrop, this tequila bar serves up precision every time, be it passion fruit-infused or simply on the rocks. Consistency is achieved a variety of ways: Juice is squeezed with a Zummo juicer, which emulates hand-squeezing, and negates incorporated bitterness from the pith. A refractometer is used to test the Brix percentage of sweetness for every batch of citrus squeezed, allowing the bar team to adjust with agave. For craft tequila infusions, only natural ingredients make the cut—no added sugar or flavorings. And the mix-master bar staff knows exactly what they’re doing.

419 Travis, Houston

713-229-8181

elbigbadtx.com



Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina

2814 Navigation, Houston

713-222-6800

eltiempocantina.com