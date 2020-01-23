 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
It's not that scary, give it a try.
It's not that scary, give it a try.
Photo by David Rozycki

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Margaritas

Houston Press | January 23, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Margaritas

With more than 70 Blue Weber Agave tequila infusions at a given time, at El Big Bad, margarita variations could go a Rubik’s cube number of ways. Salty rim, with a downtown Houston balcony sunset as a backdrop, this tequila bar serves up precision every time, be it passion fruit-infused or simply on the rocks. Consistency is achieved a variety of ways: Juice is squeezed with a Zummo juicer, which emulates hand-squeezing, and negates incorporated bitterness from the pith. A refractometer is used to test the Brix percentage of sweetness for every batch of citrus squeezed, allowing the bar team to adjust with agave. For craft tequila infusions, only natural ingredients make the cut—no added sugar or flavorings. And the mix-master bar staff knows exactly what they’re doing.

419 Travis, Houston
713-229-8181
elbigbadtx.com

Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina
2814 Navigation, Houston
713-222-6800
eltiempocantina.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >