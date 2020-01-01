 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Relax, take it all in.
Relax, take it all in.
Photo by Julie Soefer

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best New Restaurant

Houston Press | January 1, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Editor's note: Today starts our annual Best Of Houston® and Readers' Choice awards that will run throughout January across all four segments (food, news, arts and music) of houstonpress.com.

Best New Restaurant: MAD

The moon spy-glassing a gentleman in a peculiar predicament. A stairway that leads to nowhere. An illuminated hallway of mirrors. Welcome to the whimsical world of MAD, the young, hot counterpart from the team behind BCN Taste & Tradition, Ignacio Torres and chef Luis Roger. From the spirited mural done by interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, to the subtle, 130-year-old olive tree transplants that flank the valet, with cuisine as playful and refined as the setting and bar presentations to match, undoubtedly this restaurant is a world unto its own.

The menu offers dishes both colossal and compact in size, all with the intention of sharing. Small-bite spherified olives or a whole pulpo straddling a cutting board, pristine foie gras cornettos or a sizzling pan of suckling pig paella for six. Spend some time in the Gin Revolution portion of the bar menu, where Jerry Argüelles showcases creativity within the balloon-glass and more. Just like BCN, museum-caliber artwork can be found throughout the space. And the late-night lounge pulses with energy. This year, the Spaniards really outdid themselves.

4444 Westheimer, Houston
281-888-2770
madhouston.com

Readers' Choice: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >