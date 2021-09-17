Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Beer List

September 17, 2021 4:00AM

Flying Saucer Downtown's tap wall
Flying Saucer Downtown's tap wall Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Beer List: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium Houston

A great beer is always the right combination of essential elements. It has to look inviting, poured lovingly into the proper vessel for its style. It should be aromatic enough to encourage a swift, thirsty transfer of its potential goodness from nose to mouth. It ought to have a pleasant mouthfeel, something akin to the delight the teeth and tongue get from saying words like “skedaddle” or “hullabaloo.” And, of course, it must taste delicious.

Those elements exist in many of the selections found in Flying Saucer Draught Emporium’s lengthy beer list. The list rotates regularly so beer nerds (ahem, “beerknurds,” using the establishment’s preferred vernacular) always have new brews to geek over. The choices are local, regional and international and can be had for a steal, depending upon the day one visits the beer bar. Pints of Houston beers are only $4 on Sundays. Consider that there are more than 70 craft breweries in the Greater Houston area and you’ll see how astounding the list might be if compiled only of these brewers. The bargains get even better on Mondays when all 85 beers on the bar’s tap wall are only four bucks. From barleywines to witbiers and everything in between - you can even drink a goblet of Chimay Grande Reserve with the quarters you might mine from your couch.

The Saucer was more than a place to get a refreshing brew last year during the widespread lockdown. When it was able to, it kept the beer flowing and allowed to-go beers to add to the tallies of suds tasted by UFO Club members. The club rewards the Saucer’s avid patrons with a customized plate on its wall after 200 unique selections. Having a goal, even if it was just consuming 200 different beers, was important to many whose days were suddenly idle and aimless due to quarantine. Like any good pub, the Saucer gave many a purpose to move from one day to the next.

705 Main, Houston
713-228-9472
beerknurd.com
