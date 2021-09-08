Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Burger

click to enlarge
Best Burger: Better Luck Tomorrow
Better Luck Tomorrow's Party Melt is a decadent delight.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel’s Heights neighborhood hangout Better Luck Tomorrow has been slinging creative craft cocktails and an eclectic mix of elevated bar fare for over four years now. Of all the tasty treats on order, the Party Melt is the undisputed star of Yu’s menu. With a juicy beef patty smothered in thin-sliced red onions and a bright orange Russian-esque dressing tucked between two crispy, crustless slices of white bread with a healthy amount of rich parmesan caked onto the top slice, the Party Melt is the kind of burger you’ll daydream about long after you’ve taken the last savory bite.
544 Yale
713-802-0845
betterlucktomorrowhou.com