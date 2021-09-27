Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Chinese

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Visit Mein during peak lunch or dinner hours, and this Chinese restaurant by brothers Mike and Jack Tran will be packed to the gills with happy customers dining on everything from fried rice, to pan fried noodles, stir fry, and more. The expansive menu, which features affordable Cantonese appetizers, noodle soups, stir fries, specialty items and more — was designed with the motto of “Everyday food,” — the kind of food that is comforting and family-friendly, and can be eaten every day.To share, start with the Sichuan garlic pork and smashed cucumber, then add an entree or two or three — silken egg shrimp, salt and pepper ribs, or a vegetarian dish like the San San egg tofu — followed by the olive leaf fried rice or an order of the crispy egg noodles. No matter how you cut it, the food is fresh, high quality, made to order, and won’t break the bank. Leftovers heat up exceedingly well, too. Ambiance-wise, Mein is also one of the most attractive restaurants in Asiatown, featuring hand-painted wall murals of 1940s-era Chinese actresses in a bustling upscale diner-style setting.713-923-7488