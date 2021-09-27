Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Chinese

September 27, 2021 4:30AM

Crispy egg noodles at Mein.
Crispy egg noodles at Mein. Photo by Mai Pham
Best Chinese: Mein

Visit Mein during peak lunch or dinner hours, and this Chinese restaurant by brothers Mike and Jack Tran will be packed to the gills with happy customers dining on everything from fried rice, to pan fried noodles, stir fry, and more. The expansive menu, which features affordable Cantonese appetizers, noodle soups, stir fries, specialty items and more — was designed with the motto of “Everyday food,” — the kind of food that is comforting and family-friendly, and can be eaten every day.

To share, start with the Sichuan garlic pork and smashed cucumber, then add an entree or two or three — silken egg shrimp, salt and pepper ribs, or a vegetarian dish like the San San egg tofu — followed by the olive leaf fried rice or an order of the crispy egg noodles. No matter how you cut it, the food is fresh, high quality, made to order, and won’t break the bank. Leftovers heat up exceedingly well, too. Ambiance-wise, Mein is also one of the most attractive restaurants in Asiatown, featuring hand-painted wall murals of 1940s-era Chinese actresses in a bustling upscale diner-style setting.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


9630 Clarewood Dr Ste A13, Houston
713-923-7488
eatmein.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 32-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation