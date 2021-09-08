Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Family Friendly Restaurant

click to enlarge Feges BBQ's Grilled cheese isn't just for kids. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Over in the residential neighborhood of Spring Branch, husband and wife team (and new parents) Patrick Feges and Erin Smith have opened up a second location of their cult favorite barbecue joint. Now that there’s more space to play with (the original sits in a Greenway Plaza food court), the duo has incorporated two J&R Manufacturing Oylers, a new pitmaster (Vince Boisaubin), and both lunch and dinner service into the mix.And as they recognized the need for more family-friendly dining establishments in the area, they’ve added a kids play area and kids menu, too. Take the family to bond over next-level barbecue, including specialties like of whole hog, smoked chicken wings, Smith’s famous Moroccan spiced carrots, and burgers and fries; and sip through some craft beers and complex wines while the kids finish off dessert.