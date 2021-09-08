Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Family Friendly Restaurant

September 8, 2021 4:00AM

Feges BBQ's Grilled cheese isn't just for kids.
Feges BBQ's Grilled cheese isn't just for kids. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography
Best Family Friendly Restaurant: Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Over in the residential neighborhood of Spring Branch, husband and wife team (and new parents) Patrick Feges and Erin Smith have opened up a second location of their cult favorite barbecue joint. Now that there’s more space to play with (the original sits in a Greenway Plaza food court), the duo has incorporated two J&R Manufacturing Oylers, a new pitmaster (Vince Boisaubin), and both lunch and dinner service into the mix.

And as they recognized the need for more family-friendly dining establishments in the area, they’ve added a kids play area and kids menu, too. Take the family to bond over next-level barbecue, including specialties like of whole hog, smoked chicken wings, Smith’s famous Moroccan spiced carrots, and burgers and fries; and sip through some craft beers and complex wines while the kids finish off dessert.

8217 Long Point
346-319-5339
fegesbbq.com/spring-branch

