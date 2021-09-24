Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best French Restaurant

September 24, 2021 4:30AM

Marinated watermelon, ginger, heirloom tomato and elderflower salad at Le Jardinier at the MFAH.
Best French Restaurant: Le Jardinier

It’s no secret that Le Jardinier was one of this year’s buzziest restaurants. Debuting inside the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, from the design, to the location (overlooking the Cullen sculpture garden), to the fact that its culinary director, Alain Verzeroli, had presided over legendary French chef Joël Robuchon’s three-star Michelin Tokyo outpost for 18 years, expectations for the restaurant were extremely high.

Four months in, Le Jardinier has easily established itself as the Houston’s finest French restaurant. Focused on seasonal vegetables (Le Jardinier means “the gardener” in French after all), dishes on the whole are beautifully composed, well conceived, and deftly executed, while small details — a fresh leaf inserted into the menu, an asparagus-shaped utensil holder — contribute to a delightful experience all around.

5500 Main St Suite 122, Houston
713-714-3015
lejardinier-houston.com

