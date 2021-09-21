Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Gluten-Free Pizza

September 21, 2021 5:00AM

Truly personalized pizzas and gluten free to boot.
Truly personalized pizzas and gluten free to boot. Photo by Margaret Downing




Best Gluten Free Pizza: MOD Pizza

When most gluten-free pizza crust has the texture of cardboard and costs an extra $2-3 for the privilege, it’s always a pleasant surprise to find a restaurant that serves a flavorful pizza that doesn’t suffer for being gluten-free. While not from Houston originally, MOD (Made On Demand) Pizza is an excellent choice for gluten-free diners. The Seattle-based chain has two pizza crust options billed as gluten-friendly: a rice, potato, and tapioca blend and a cauliflower crust.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


MOD Pizza stands out because each pizza is personalized. An 11-inch pizza is the standard, and while there are ten existing pizza combinations you can choose from, the restaurant’s business model is to have you build your own pizza using any of the 30 available toppings, from cheeses such as asiago, gorgonzola, and parmesan to vegetables such as roasted red peppers, chopped basil, and chickpeas. If you happen to have other dietary restrictions, non-dairy cheese is available at no additional cost. In fact, you can pile on the toppings (they’re all labelled for allergens!) and none of them will cost any extra. Enjoy whatever blend of sauces, cheeses, and veggies you like best. We recommend getting the garlic rub on the crust for a delicious burst of flavor in every bite.

5174 Richmond Ave, Houston
832-290-7723
modpizza.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation