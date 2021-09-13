Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Indian

click to enlarge Dishes like the Malwani curry lobster sing at Musaafer. Photo by Julie Soefer

Last spring, Houston got another taste of the spice route as a gorgeously ornate Indian restaurant joined the Uptown dining scene, and it’s one journey you won’t want to miss. Named for the Hindi translation of “traveler,” Musaafer blends traditional and cutting-edge culinary technique to put out masterful, artful plates that showcase the vibrant flavors of India — spiced mango and tuna, braised lamb shank over cauliflower, Malwanilobster and a butter chicken “experience” offering three riffs on the classic. Dine in and you’ll find seven majestic settings to explore, from a jewel box "Palace of Mirrors" dining room to the colonial-inspired outdoor lounge draped in daybeds. The beautiful mosaic of tapas, extravagant tasting menus, and over-the-top desserts evolves with the seasons, so you’ll want to take this trip more than once.713-242-8087