Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Kolache

September 23, 2021 4:30AM

Brisket, egg and cheese, please!
Brisket, egg and cheese, please! Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Kolache: Kolache Shoppe
A foodstuff as Texan as the breakfast taco or pecan pie, the humble, yeasty kolache has been a Lone Star staple for centuries, from the classic fruit-filled pastries to the often meaty-and-cheesy Tex-Czech evolution most of us associate the name with these days. No matter if you’re looking for sweet or savory, both of the Kolache Shoppe’s Houston locations have you covered. Owners Randy and Lucy Hines took over from the original Shoppe’s founder Erwin Ahrens in 2014 about 44 years after Ahrens began selling kolaches on Richmond Ave after learning the art of kolache-making from the master himself.

While the original Richmond location is still cranking out some amazing kolaches, we give the slight edge these days to the location in The Heights, which since its opening nearly three years ago has been doing the Kolache Shoppe name proud, all while adding a fantastic coffee menu to the mix. You can’t go wrong with any of the fruit-filled favorites or any of the sausage and cheese options (with jalapeño versions for the spice fans), our favorite is the quintessential brisket egg and cheddar, only on offer at The Heights location and made with tender Pinkerton’s brisket.

1031 Heights
281-846-6499
kolacheshoppe.com
