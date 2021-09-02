Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Steak

click to enlarge A magnificent long bone-in ribeye steak at B&B Butchers Photo by Mai Pham

When it comes to steak, discerning Houston diners don't mess around. We know good meat and we know how we like it.is one helluva steakhouse. One of just a select few restaurants in America certified to sell Kobe beef direct from Japan's Hiyogo prefecture (the most prized beef in the world), B&B has the distinction of offering a variety of steaks according to the way they were fed and aged.Want locally raised Wagyu from Snake River Farms? How about 55-day dry-aged prime ribeye from Nebraska, or 55-day dry-aged Wagyu ribeye from Idaho? It's all there and then some, most of it dry-aged in the restaurant's state-of-the-art, custom Himalayan salt dry aging chamber. Whet your appetite with starters the eye-catching Carpetbagger oysters on the half shell, order your favorite cut of beef cooked at the temperature of your liking, and don't forget to get plenty of side dishes. Old school service — think waiters sporting crisp white button ups and black vests and table-side cart service — not to mention excellent wine service, add to the experience. The upstairs patio also offers a view of downtown Houston that is second to none.713-862-1814