Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Steak

September 2, 2021 4:30AM

A magnificent long bone-in ribeye steak at B&B Butchers
A magnificent long bone-in ribeye steak at B&B Butchers Photo by Mai Pham
click to enlarge A magnificent long bone-in ribeye steak at B&B Butchers - PHOTO BY MAI PHAM
A magnificent long bone-in ribeye steak at B&B Butchers
Photo by Mai Pham
Best Steak: B&B Butchers & Restaurant

When it comes to steak, discerning Houston diners don't mess around. We know good meat and we know how we like it. B&B Butchers & Restaurant is one helluva steakhouse. One of just a select few restaurants in America certified to sell Kobe beef direct from Japan's Hiyogo prefecture (the most prized beef in the world), B&B has the distinction of offering a variety of steaks according to the way they were fed and aged.

Want locally raised Wagyu from Snake River Farms? How about 55-day dry-aged prime ribeye from Nebraska, or 55-day dry-aged Wagyu ribeye from Idaho? It's all there and then some, most of it dry-aged in the restaurant's state-of-the-art, custom Himalayan salt dry aging chamber. Whet your appetite with starters the eye-catching Carpetbagger oysters on the half shell, order your favorite cut of beef cooked at the temperature of your liking, and don't forget to get plenty of side dishes. Old school service — think waiters sporting crisp white button ups and black vests and table-side cart service — not to mention excellent wine service, add to the experience. The upstairs patio also offers a view of downtown Houston that is second to none.

1814 Washington Ave, Houston
713-862-1814
bbbutchers.com

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation