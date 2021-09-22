Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Sushi

September 22, 2021 4:30AM

A perfect piece of chu toro nigiri sushi at MF Sushi
Best Sushi: MF Sushi

There are a bunch of hashtags that you could apply to the sushi at MF Sushi: #foodporn, #delicious, #amazing. But the one that most appropriately describes MF Sushi is #iykyk, which stands for, "if you know, you know." It's the expression that describes something that is exclusively understood by some but not known by others, and it applies to MF Sushi because this is one of those places for people who know and love sushi. From the highest quality fish — much of it arriving daily and/or flown in from Japan — to the artistry shown by the owner and executive sushi chef, Chris Kinjo, MF Sushi delivers an incredible high end sushi experience. The omakase, or chef's tasting, available by reservation only and limited to 12 people per night, is easily among the best in the country.

1401 Binz St #100
713-637-4587
mfsushi.com
