Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

Nobody does a sizzling fajita platter with a side of margaritas better than the OG Ninfa's.

The purported inventor of the famed fajita, “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo opened the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation back in 1973. Since then, her family restaurant’s fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas and mouth-watering margaritas have become some of the most sought-after Tex-Mex offerings in all of H-Town, and have done Mama Ninfa proud since her death in 2001.The tortillas — both flour and corn — are handcrafted delights, and the modern menu created under Executive Chef Alex Padilla’s guidance is heavy on the classics like enchiladas suizas, tacos al pastor and of course, a plethora of beef, chicken (and even portobello mushroom) fajita platters that’ll start your mouth a-watering as soon as you hear the griddle’s sizzle as the always reliable waitstaff carries it your way.