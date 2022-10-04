Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Gelato

October 4, 2022 5:00AM

This gelato shop is coming in hot from Spain.
This gelato shop is coming in hot from Spain. Photo by Hung. L. Truong Photography
Best Gelato: Rocambolesc

Those visiting Uptown Park are in for a treat. Spain’s Jordi Roca and Alejandra Rivas opened their first gelateria in the United States, and they did it right here in Houston. The Willy Wonka-esque Rocambolesc interprets the desserts Roca — named "Best Pastry Chef of the World" by The World’s 50 Best in 2014 — into gelato form, offering dreamy flavors from chocolate with biscuits and popping candy to baked apple gelato with caramelized apple and shortbread. Try the popsicles, too, one of which is shaped into a 3D mold of Roca’s nose.

1101 Uptown Park
281-501-3499
rocambolesc.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation