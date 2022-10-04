Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Gelato

[
Best Gelato: Rocambolesc
Those visiting Uptown Park are in for a treat. Spain’s Jordi Roca and Alejandra Rivas opened their first gelateria in the United States, and they did it right here in Houston. The Willy Wonka-esque Rocambolesc interprets the desserts Roca — named "Best Pastry Chef of the World" by The World’s 50 Best
in 2014 — into gelato form, offering dreamy flavors from chocolate with biscuits and popping candy to baked apple gelato with caramelized apple and shortbread. Try the popsicles, too, one of which is shaped into a 3D mold of Roca’s nose.
1101 Uptown Park
281-501-3499
rocambolesc.com