Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Beer List

November 8, 2023 5:00AM

Quiet please - we're studying the Saucer's beer list like we're going to be tested on it
Quiet please - we're studying the Saucer's beer list like we're going to be tested on it
Best Beer List: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

The beer list at Flying Saucer is recommended reading according to beer librarians. It begins with a header titled “Transcendent Draft.” Below that header, there are several craft beer options which, the menu tells us, were chosen for “the abiding dedication to excellence by its brewery and overall flavor and drinkability.” Then, you can choose anything from a recommended saison to a hearty Märzen beer to a Belgian strong golden like Duvel, (the Saucer is one of just a dozen bars in the States with Duvel on draft).

Below those listing are “Exceptional Draft” choices and a good reader/devoted beer drinker can really begin to see the depth of the roster in these listings, which are always changing to offer more variety from breweries local and across the globe. Go to the Saucer’s website and there’s yet another listing announcing new arrivals, unique finds like Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz (say that five times fast) or even a tasty NA brew like Untitled Art’s Chocolate Milk Dark Brew. The variety at the Saucer can be a bit overwhelming, but its beer list is a true “dewy” decimal system to locating the beer bar’s best options.

Multiple locations
beerknurd.com
