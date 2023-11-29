Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Family Friendly Restaurant

You won’t find playgrounds or arcade games at this Montrose neighborhood beerhouse and restaurant, but you will find a shady yard, fun and attentive staff, and both kid- and adult-friendly food options. While the youngin’s happily take down kids menu items from blistering pizzas and crispy chicken to green apple slices and battered fries, you can enjoy elevated pies topped with goat cheese and duck confit or jalapeños and tikka masala sauce, gorgonzola smothered ribeye plates and crazy good habanero wings, and a whole roster of house brewed beer and cider. Don’t forget the woodfired chocolate chip skillet cookie with salted caramel bourbon sauce and vanilla bean ice cream (which like it or not, you’ll probably have to share with your kids).346-320-2806