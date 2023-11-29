Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Family Friendly Restaurant

Navigation
November 29, 2023 4:00AM

Grub adults and kids will love await at neighborhood favorite SoYank.
Photo by Brooke Viggiano
Best Family Friendly Restaurant: Southern Yankee Crafthouse

You won’t find playgrounds or arcade games at this Montrose neighborhood beerhouse and restaurant, but you will find a shady yard, fun and attentive staff, and both kid- and adult-friendly food options. While the youngin’s happily take down kids menu items from blistering pizzas and crispy chicken to green apple slices and battered fries, you can enjoy elevated pies topped with goat cheese and duck confit or jalapeños and tikka masala sauce, gorgonzola smothered ribeye plates and crazy good habanero wings, and a whole roster of house brewed beer and cider. Don’t forget the woodfired chocolate chip skillet cookie with salted caramel bourbon sauce and vanilla bean ice cream (which like it or not, you’ll probably have to share with your kids).

1312 West Alabama
346-320-2806
crafthousehtx.com
