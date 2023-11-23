Navigation
Support Us

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Mocktail List

November 23, 2023 5:00AM

You won't miss the booze at Bludorn. Photo by Michael Anthony
Best Mocktail List: Bludorn

Of course Bludorn has excellent mocktails. Chef-owner Aaron Bludorn and co. (which includes head bartender Fabio Pontes and beverage director Darryl Chan) always go above and beyond. You can “wine and dine” here without the booze, enjoying Bludorn’s French-influenced Gulf Coast cuisine while sipping your way through its list of thoughtfully crafted zero-proof cocktails finished with things like hibiscus and mint, fennel-sage foam, or espresso and star anise.

807 Taft
713-999-0146
bludornrestaurant.com
