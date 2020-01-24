Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Heights

Best Brunch – Heights: Superica

Chef-owner Ford Fry (State of Grace, La Lucha) and executive chef Bobby Matos brought the Heights this Tex-Mex haunt in the spring 2018, and it’s been popping ever since. At brunch, dig into reinvented Tejano favorites, starting with a killer Bloody Maria or Black & White drink (that’s sweet horchata mixed with iced coffee) and ending with you being happy you wore your elastic waist pants. In between, there’s wood-grilled skirt steak dripping in Mexican butter and served with a duo of sunny-side eggs, delta-style hot tamales smothered in chili gravy, and triple stack hot cakes that you should definitely add a side of smoked Tejano sausage to. Brunch runs weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1801 North Shepherd, Houston

713-955-3215

superica.com/heights



