Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Local Culinary Stars Collab at the Craft Pita Cookout

Latin Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
The two-week campaign Latin Restaurant Weeks returns to Houston, shining a spotlight on the city’s Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. Now in its fifth year, dozens of establishments are participating in 2023, offering diverse cuisine from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, and beyond. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
Craft Pita Cookout at Craft Pita West UniversitySaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5172 Buffalo Speedway
Craft Pita West U is hosting its first annual "Craft Pita Cookout, “ as chef Rafael Nasr teams up with local culinary stars including Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega, Josh Deleon from Underground Creamery and pastry chef Christina Au of Blacksmith for a one-day cookout collaboration. Menu highlights include a Cheeseburger Pita with kafta smash patties, crusty akawi cheese, Lebanese pickles and spicy aioli; Burger Arayes featuring two burger stuffed pitas with LTO and comeback sauce; a Shish Taouk Sandwich with chicken kabobs, red cabbage, fries, and garlic and spicy aiolis; and Labneh Ice Cream paired with an olive oil cake, local peaches, candied pistachios and olive oil drizzle.
Montrose Coffee Window Bash at The Waffle BusSaturday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1540 West Alabama
Celebrating the grand opening of its new walk-up coffee window, the Montrose location of The Waffle Bus will be treating the first 50 guests to a free coffee drink and will be offering 50 percent off of all coffee drinks throughout the weekend. On the menu are the Dulce de Leche, Espresso, Matcha and more.
10 Year Anniversary at Camerata at Paulie’sSunday, 4 p.m. to midnight
1830 Westheimer
With a decade under its belt, Montrose wine bar Camerata is throwing a banger featuring fantastic wines at fantastic prices, plus Feges BBQ available from the Paulie’s counter from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out). Expect magnums and chambongs to be flowin' and tunes to be jammin'. Free raffle tickets will be given out to each guest upon arrival and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required to attend.
Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash at 713 Music HallSunday, 5 to 11 p.m.
401 Franklin
Celebrating stars in the restaurant industry, the Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash kicks off with a cocktail hour and awards ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by the Lone Star Bash party at 8 p.m. Tickets are $175 for the ceremony, with open seating available at tables of four, and $150 for the Lone Star Bash only, featuring sampling from top restaurants, drinks from local mixologists and more.