Matt Staph Will Represent Houston in This Year's Menu of Menus Iron Fork Competition

The Houston Press is announcing today that Matt Staph, chef de cuisine at One Fifth Mediterranean, will represent our city in the Iron Fork competition that is part of this year's Menu of Menus.This year the event will be presented virtually on September 2 starting at 7 p.m.

GA tickets are $49 plus fees and VIP tickets are $79 plus fees. On August 31 you pick up your food and drink packets — there won't be any perishables in the box — and either enjoy them then or save them to go along with the big event. VIP ticket holders will also be able to eat food from food trucks on site at the August 31 pickup party.

Staph will be pitted against Luke Rogers, executive chef at Savor in Dallas' Klyde Warren Park. Each chef will receive a basket of ingredients and one secret ingredient provided by US Foods, to go head to head for the prestigious Iron Fork award. The winner will be announced during the virtual event and will have the chance to compete at the World Food Championship.

The virtual event will also feature cocktail demonstrations from Jack Daniel’s and food and cooking tips from Peli Peli South African Kitchen to help make you a professional in the kitchen.

Chef John Tesar first inspired Steph to pursue a career in cooking when he hired him at The Commissary in Dallas. When it closed, he waited tables at Chef Graham Dodds’ Central 214 and requested a job in the kitchen after six months. Matt spent five years working for Chef Dodds at a variety of restaurants, focusing on whole animal cooking and charcuterie at Hibiscus and vegetable-based cooking at Wayword Sons. He executed Dodds’ strict philosophy of minimizing waste, supporting local farms and sustainability and preserves those ideas in his cooking today.

In 2016, Matt sought out a restaurant that supported and encouraged a similar belief system. He discovered Underbelly, which wasn’t hiring, but Chef Chris Shepherd’s second concept, a five-year restaurant project that changes concepts each year, was. Matt was part of the opening crew of One Fifth Steak and was promoted to chef de cuisine prior to the opening of the second concept, One Fifth Romance Languages. One Fifth's third concept, One Fifth Mediterranean, was named the best new restaurant in Texas by Texas Monthly in 2019.

Rogers began cooking as a child, his first industry jobs was at Memphis Pizza Cafe, in Memphis. He also worked at the James Beard Award-winning Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen. After high school, he studied at L'École Culinaire, then went to Italy to work in Michelin-starred Ristorante Vespasia.

Upon returning to the United States, Rogers began working as a sous chef for Le Meridien Hotels but was quickly promoted to a traveling Interim Executive Chef, which landed him at the Westin in Washington D.C. where he also worked at Michelin starred Minibar in Washington D.C. under the tutelage of José Andrés.

He worked as the Executive Chef for Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia before becoming the Executive Chef of Savor in April 2019.

Features of this year's Menu of Menus:

Exclusive Menu of Menus Card featuring savings from Participating Menu of Menus Restaurants

Since we cannot gather in the same place to sample all of the Menu of Menus restaurants, we wanted to give you an opportunity to experience them for yourselves. Enjoy discounts to participating restaurants with your exclusive Menu of Menus Card!.

Gifts & Swag from Menu of Menus Sponsors and the Houston Press

As a special thank you, enjoy a variety of gifts and swag from participating sponsors and vendors, and receive a discount code to the Houston Press Menu of Menus 2021.

Free Food from featured Food Trucks at the Pick Up Party (Exclusive to VIP Ticket Holders)

Enjoy complimentary food from some of Houston’s best food trucks including The Dough Cone, Frenchy’s Chicken, and The Melt on Wheels when you pick up your Exclusive Menu of Menus Take Home Box.

**Menu of Menus Food & Drink Bundle Boxes will be available at a drive-thru Pick-Up Party on August 31 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Silver Street Studios.

While we may not be able to celebrate Menu of Menus together in person, we will still be celebrating at a six-foot distance from the comfort of your car. The music will be loud, the spirits will be high, and the Food & Drink Bundle boxes will be full and ready for you to take home. Pull your car right up with your window down and we will place your items directly in your vehicle.

To purchase tickets, visit the Menu of Menus website. For more about the Food and Drink Bundle Box, the Menu of Menus Restaurant Card, the Pick Up Party and Chef Competition, just click on each link.