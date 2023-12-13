December Dining and Drinking Deals: Week Two

Last week, we began our month-long series of December deals for drinking and dining in Houston plus some tips on holiday gifts. We continue this week with some ideas for festive dining, seasonal cocktails and gift card bargains.
Cheap Eats:
Firehouse Subs
began its 12-day 'Name of the Day' specials December 12 with double L names. It runs through December 23 with a new name every day. Houston guests whose first name matches the name of the day will receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub.
The names will be released each day at 7:30 a.m. EST on its social media accounts. Firehouse is already giving sneak peeks at names including Charlies, Willys and Violets for the new Wonka movie premiere December 15. If you're a Taylor or a Travis, December 17 is your day, in honor of the Chiefs' best PR couple ever.
Freebirds has its shredded birria back for the season.
began its '12 Days of Freebies' December 12 and it lasts through December 23. Each day offers a different deal such as buy one-get one free, upgrades and other discounts depending on the day. Check out is website for a full list of deals.
Kids eat free December 17 and the specials wrap up December 23 with a free large chips and dip. Freebirds also has its shredded birria for a limited time only.
The Halal Guys
is celebrating its sponsorship of The Halal Guys College Basketball Showcase with a deal this weekend when the Southeast doubleheader happens at Toyota Center December 16 and December 17. On both days, Houston-area fans can get 25 percent off orders of $25 or more with the code BIGH2023 and also free delivery on UberEats and DoorDash. Valid only on December 16 and December 17, 2023.
Dining Deals:
KP's Kitchen
The KP Burger is a delicious deal on or off happy hour.
, 8412 Katy Freeway, has a couple of great bargains on Sunday evenings. The $12 KP Burger is an especially good deal. Then, there's the $32 Fried Chicken Dinner for Two which includes 5 to 6 pieces of crispy buttermilk fried chicken and backyard slaw.
Tuesday is perfect for the whole family as the KP Burger is $12 all day along with a kids eat free special.
KP's also offers happy hour Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with wines by the glass ($5 to $9) and special $25 bottles. It has a list of sake-based cocktails for $7. For nosh, there's Crispy Artichokes ($5), Chicken Tenders ($5) and Italian Meatballs ($10). The single patty KP Burger with fries is available for HH for a mere $8.
Experiences and Giving Back:
Feges BBQ
, 8217 Long Point, is hosting its family event, A Very Feges Christmas December 16 in Spring Branch. In addition to holiday food and drink specials, there will be photos with Santa from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., after which Santa will read The Night Before Christmas
to both young and old believers. Elf
will be playing on the big screen televisions for some additional holiday cheer.
The locally-owned barbecue restaurant also has happy hour Tuesday through Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $4 select beers, $5 frozen margaritas and half-off select glasses of wine. For delicious happy hour 'cue, there are $10 chopped brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, a half-sized Whole Hog Platter or 10 Smoked Chicken Wings, which happen to be a favorite of Houston chef Chris Shepherd.
Ostia
, 2032 Dunlavy, will have its first-ever Brunch with Santa December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With a menu from Chef Travis McShane, the brunch dishes are available a la cart or family-style for $42 per person. Kids under 5 are free. Santa will be on hand to take photos and hear wishes.
Ostia is also partnering with Toys for Tots this season. For each new toy donation, guests can receive a complimentary dessert or a glass of prosecco.
PJ's Coffee Spring Branch
, 9221 Long Point, is helping to make the holidays happier for students at Buffalo Creek Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD. Customers who donate new blankets, pairs of socks or toys will receive a complimentary coffee, hot chocolate or beignet in return throughout the month of December.
Ho-Ho-Ho Hour:
The $17 Butcher Burger comes with fries and a draft beer on happy hour.
, 800 Sorella Court, is celebrating the season not only with social hour all day, every day at the bar but also a restaurant-wide happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There are $7 wines by the glass and $25 bottles. Specialty cocktails such as the Spicy Margarita, Crush City or Friends Having Dinner are $10. There are also select beers and mocktails for $5.
Social hour bites include Cacio e Pepe Frites ($8), Salmon "Ceviche Tostadas ($8), Arancini ($6) and Maple Bacon Crunch Popcorn ($4). For something heftier, there's the Butcher Burger & Beer. It's a double patty burger with all the fixings on a potato roll, served with pommes frites
and a choice of draft beer for $17.
The Flat
'Tis the season for warm beverages.
, 1701 Commonwealth, is a DJ and live music venue owned by DJ Sun. It's open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily with a happy hour 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Known for its $8 frozen mojitos, there is also a list of signature cocktails that are $2 off during happy hour such as the Cold Brew Martini, Sun Down Marg and Blackwell Royale. There is a select list of wines for $2 off during the daily happy hour. On Friday, the happy hour runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It also has its Sunny Coffee at The Flat with a variety of coffee-based drinks and teas to keep guests warm and cozy. An array of seasonal flavors such as peppermint, pumpkin spice and gingerbread can be added to coffee as well. There is a special on its signature Cafe Colada, available for $8 though January 31, 2024, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's a warm coffee cocktail with coconut and it can be combined with the custom Sunny Coffee tote for $16.
Discovery Green is decked out for holiday ice skating.
, 1611 Lamar, has happy hour specials in the heart of downtown Houston at Discovery Green park Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can grab a drink after ice skating or maybe one beforehand for liquid courage. There are $7 select cocktails like its Grove Mojito, Sangria and Pomegranate Martini plus $7 wines by the glass. Guests can even create their own Mule with well liquor, lime juice and ginger beer. Other classic cocktails are available for $10 and there are some $4 beers.
There is a small selection of bar food on happy hour including Bread & Butter ($4), Tomato & Burrata ($13) and Blue Crab Fritters ($14). There's also a curated meat and cheese platter from Houston Dairymaids that varies in price depending on the number of choices.
The Gingerbread Dream can do double duty as cocktail and dessert.
, 5000 Westheimer, has a few happy hour deals Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a draft beer of the day for $6, red or white house wine by the 9-ounce glass for $9 and classic cocktails such as Aperol Spritz, Classic Mule, Margarita and Old Fashioned for $11. The bar bites menu includes Guacamole with Tajin Chips, Potstickers (pork), Vegetarian Potstickers and Thai Chili Chicken for $10. Since it's a Canadian concept, we recommend trying its $10 happy hour Poutine, the ultimate in wintry comfort food.
Moxie's also has three holiday cocktails available through December 31. There's the Old Fashioned Christmas made with High West bourbon, orange bitters, cranberry simple syrup and rosemary or the Peppermint Mocha Martini. The Gingerbread Dream is a heavenly concoction of Ketel One vodka, white creme de cacao and gingerbread syrup, garnished with whipped cream and a ginger snap. The $16 price tag falls out of our deal zone but it's the time of the season for splurging.
Mangonadas are a festive cocktail in our book.
, is a longtime Tex-Mex institution in Houston and the holidays are a good excuse to revisit some old favorites with some old friends. Its weekday happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with free chips and queso with purchase in the bar only. Drinks like its Molina's or Mangonada Margaritas are $1 off and there are several $6 half-orders of bites like Nancy Ames Nachos, Black Bean & Cheese Empanadas, Crispy Chicken Taquitos, Cheese Quesadillas and Chicharrones Darrenitos.
The happy hour deals are available at all three locations.
Kid's Meals and Deals:
Dish Society has healthy options like Grilled Chickens Strips for kids.
is giving parents the gift of time away from the stove by offering a free kid's plate through the month of December in combination with a Loyalty Member adult purchase of entree, salad or sandwich. Adults must show Loyalty Member app when ordering. Valid for dine-in only, children 12 and under. For non-loyalty members, it offers a free kid's plate with adult purchase each Tuesday.
There are four Houston area locations and one in Austin.
Tacos are more fun when served dinosaur-style.
, 5101 Bellaire, has a choice of Kids Quesadilla, Create Your Own Taco or the Tacosaurus Rex (two soft tacos with beef or chicken) on its kids menu. The meals are $9 and include drink and a kid's sundae.
Gift Card Bonuses:
KP's Kitchen
, 8412 Katy Freeway, is offering bonus gift cards to be used in 2024 when customers purchase gift cards. Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $25 bonus to be used next year. For a $500 card, purchasers will get an extra $125 plus lunch for two. And those who go all out and buy a $1,000 card will receive a $250 bonus card and a bottle of Caymus Cabernet.
Buy this shirt for the coolest cat you know.
, 2925 Richmond, is selling branded T-shirts that make excellent gifts for sushi lovers and, as an added incentive, buyers will get a $10 gift card to add with the shirt or keep for yourself. For the purchase of a $200 gift card, it is offering a $25 card for free, valid January 2, 2024 through March 31, 2024.
Phat Eatery
, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is offering a $20 bonus card with the purchase of $100 gift card through the month of December. The bonus cards are valid from January 2, 2024 through March 31, 2024.
The Spot
, 3204 Seawall Boulevard and 2502 Gulf Freeway S., is offering a deal of buy $50, get a $10 card free.