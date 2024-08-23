Openings and Closings: Doves Debuts, Coffee Fellows Expands, Dozier's Reopens

Doves Restaurant, 3103 Main, is having its grand opening August 23 beginning at 4 p.m.. Located in Houston's Midtown, the upscale restaurant will offer a modern approach to Southern cuisine with Asian influences, creating contemporary dishes that still offer the nostalgia of comfort fare.
Guests will find dishes such as Curry Lamb Tacos, Gumbo Dumplings, Pagoda Shrimp and Coconut Thai Curry Mussels on the shareables menu as well as a selection of soups and salads. The whimsical Bao Down Slider is a steamed bao bun filled with a choice of Akaushi beef or Southern buttermilk- fried chicken. The Etouffee Woncho is a mix of shrimp and crawfish etouffee mixed with mozzarella and gouda atop crispy wonton strips.
Taking its cue from boutique dining spaces in cities like New York and Los Angeles, the restaurant goes all in on glamour with marble and gold accents, set off by emerald velvet upholstery and tea candle lamps. Designed by Niki Dooms of NHI Design, the space can accommodate 94 guests with a private outdoor patio and a second-level dining terrace.
Owners Fred Wilson of Wilson Hospitality Group and Samuel Williamson of GoldCoast Properties both bring experience in the hospitality industry as well as diverse portfolios of business ventures and real estate acquisition. Williamson said in a press release, "We are proud to bring this intimate, boutique dining experience to life and look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the magic we have created."
Founded in Munich, Germany in 1999, it is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an aggressive expansion into the North American market, continuing the the style and ethos of its sister company which operates primarily in Germany with a small number of locations across Europe as well as a couple in Mongolia.
It also offers a dog-friendly patio as well as eco-friendly to-go packaging, a food menu and a variety of community events. Those who don't do dairy will be pleased to find milk alternatives such as soy, oat, almond and coconut at no additional cost.
The breakfast menu has sandwiches, berry waffles, its signature Egg Bites and overnight oats. It also has a food menu of bagel sandwiches including salmon, avocado, turkey or three-cheese. There is a Caprese or Chicken Caesar on ciabatta. Pastries include croissants, muffins and pound cake with other sweets such as cheesecake, cookies and brownies.
The longtime smoked meat favorite was originally opened in 1957 by Ed Dozier who took the top honors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's first ever Bar-B-Que Cook-Off. It became a hotspot for politicians, celebrities and locals alike. Dozier sold the barbecue joint to brothers Smedley and Scott Evans in 1985. It changed hands again in 2019 when its was acquired by Jim Cummins and Steve Baur, two local businessmen who brought in pit master Jim Buchanan, former owner of Buck's Barbecue Co. in Galveston.
The business added a big backyard deck and live music. However, the barbecue restaurant wasn't seeing the customer traffic it needed and closed March 30, 2024. Now, it has reopened with Ed Dozier's great-grandson, Tyler Risinger, leading the way. Risinger and his business partner Keith Brochhausen have taken over the lease for the property and purchased the name from Baur and Cummins, according to Chron.com. Risinger also owns 2M's Malt N Burger Mart in Rosenberg.
Dozier's will host a grand opening event August 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music and free shaved ice. And plenty of smoked meat and cold beer for purchase.
If this incident seems like deja-vu to Houston Press readers, it's because we reported about an electrical fire at La Calle's Bagby Park location in January 2023. That damage caused the location to be closed for almost a year. For owner Ramon Soriano, this has been a shocking and devastating disaster to happen less than two years after the first one.
Soriano, who owns not only three La Calle locations but also La Diabla Retro Bar, said that he couldn't believe it when he got the call. He added, "I'm so thankful that my team was safe and we are incredibly grateful for the Houston Fire Department who, within minutes of the initial call to 9-1-1, were at La Calle to put out the fire and prevent further damage. It's going to take some time for us to rebuild and recover, but we will work day and night to get back to business."
The staff will be moved to the locations at 909 Fannin and 401 Gray so Houstonians will still be able to enjoy the restaurant's street tacos, tostadas and quesabirria while the Ella location is repaired. La Calle is also planning a location at the East River development at 2920 Riverby soon.
To get a taste of the Fall Farmers Market to come, Harris County General Store is having a farmers market at Eureka Heights Brewery, 941 W. 18th, August 31 from noon to 5 p.m.
Their son, Johnny Cheung told the Press that the COVID pandemic and a water pipe accident "threw everything into limbo." He said in an email, "After working hard for 20 years, at the late age of 60s, they decided to just retire." The original Hong Kong Food Street closed in December 2020.
"I want this new HKFS to be the evolved version of what my parents started. My parents served their generation and now it is my job to cater to mine."
Talyard Brewing Co., 1033 Imperial Boulevard, is currently hosting soft opening events ahead of its official September opening. Information can be found on it social media or interested beer lovers can subscribe to its newsletter per the website to get more information on the planned events.
The Oyster Room will still turn out fresh oysters and seafood towers while a revamped menu will offer classic fare such as Onion Soup Gratinee and Classic Caesar Salad a la minute, meaning it will be made fresh, to-order. The familiar hushpuppies become Blue Crab Beignets while steaks prepared to the temperature preferences of its customers will include choices such as the massive 42-ounce Bistecca alla Fiorentina or the Le Entrecote with frites and sauce verde. Its menu of Les Plats Continental will offer dishes like Roasted Maine Scallops, Veal Chop Schnitzel and Smoked Ricotta Tortaloni.
The transition will include a change in decor. Different tones of green and gray along with brass accents and chandeliers will add to the elegance. Vintage leather banquettes and ornate antiques will evoke the charm of a Parisian brasserie while quirky artwork and whimsical florals will add a modern touch.
7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, 3830 SH-105 W. began its soft opening in Conroe August 19. It's the third for the Greater Houston area with the other two in Spring and Houston. There are two more planned for the Houston area in the coming months. The Grand Opening Swag Day for the Conroe Crossing Shopping Center location is September 7. Customers who order a large drink will receive a limited-edition Conroe-themed 7 Brew t-shirt, while supplies last.
It offers convenient drive-thru service with 'Brewistas' creating personalized beverages for customers with thousands of drink combinations for different dietary preferences. There are espresso-based coffees, teas, sodas and infused energy drinks. Its 7 Classics are offered hot, iced or as a Chiller and include Blondie, Brunette, Smooth 7, White Chocolate Mocha, German Chocolate, Cinnamon Roll and Sweet & Salty.
DR Delicacy, 1291 North Post Oak, is celebrating the grand reopening of its retail store August 22 through August 24. The newly renovated space had a few delays due to Hurricane Beryl but now it's ready to welcome the public to enjoy 25 percent off all store items and to enjoy exclusive caviar tastings this Thursday through Saturday. There will also be light bites, champagne and caviar bumps August 24 from noon to 2 p.m.