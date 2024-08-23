Navigation
Openings and Closings: Doves Debuts, Coffee Fellows Expands, Dozier's Reopens

August 23, 2024 4:30AM

Doves restaurant is bringing delicious cocktails and a unique dining experience to Houston.
Doves restaurant is bringing delicious cocktails and a unique dining experience to Houston. Photo by Visual Influence
Doves Restaurant, 3103 Main, is having its grand opening August 23 beginning at 4 p.m.. Located in Houston's Midtown, the upscale restaurant will offer a modern approach to Southern cuisine with Asian influences, creating contemporary dishes that still offer the nostalgia of comfort fare.

Guests will find dishes such as Curry Lamb Tacos, Gumbo Dumplings, Pagoda Shrimp and Coconut Thai Curry Mussels on the shareables menu as well as a selection of soups and salads. The whimsical Bao Down Slider is a steamed bao bun filled with a choice of Akaushi beef or Southern buttermilk- fried chicken. The Etouffee Woncho is a mix of shrimp and crawfish etouffee mixed with mozzarella and gouda atop crispy wonton strips.
click to enlarge
General Wilson's Wings are sweet and spicy.
Photo by Visual Influence
Hearty and luxurious entrees include Teriyaki Glazed Lamb Chops, Pontchartrain Pad Thai, Miso Meuniere Seabass and a 32-ounce Prime Tomahawk. The menu also features its Pearl River Peking Duck.

Taking its cue from boutique dining spaces in cities like New York and Los Angeles, the restaurant goes all in on glamour with marble and gold accents, set off by emerald velvet upholstery and tea candle lamps. Designed by Niki Dooms of NHI Design, the space can accommodate 94 guests with a private outdoor patio and a second-level dining terrace.
click to enlarge
The second level terrace is glamourous.
Photo by Visual Influence
Along with a premium cocktail program and a list of fine wines, the restaurant and bar will offer late night service and live entertainment.

Owners Fred Wilson of Wilson Hospitality Group and Samuel Williamson of GoldCoast Properties both bring experience in the hospitality industry as well as diverse portfolios of business ventures and real estate acquisition. Williamson said in a press release, "We are proud to bring this intimate, boutique dining experience to life and look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the magic we have created."
click to enlarge
A tall cold brew and an egg white frittata muffin make a great breakfast or a midday pick-me-up.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
Coffee Fellows, 1127 Eldridge Parkway, is shooting to open this September with two more Greater Houston area locations to follow soon after, including 5000 Katy Mills Circle and 11637 Telge before the end of the year. Another will open in 2025 at 8809 Broadway in Pearland. The European-style coffee cafe brand already has two Houston area shops in Bellaire and Katy. The Bellaire location was the first U.S. flagship location for Coffee Fellows North America.

Founded in Munich, Germany in 1999, it is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an aggressive expansion into the North American market, continuing the the style and ethos of its sister company which operates primarily in Germany with a small number of locations across Europe as well as a couple in Mongolia.
click to enlarge
Warm and welcoming is Coffee Fellows' mission.
Photo by Leah Wilson Photography
Its founders, Kathrin and Stefan Tewes saw a need for a welcoming coffee experience in Germany and over the past couple of decades, it has opened 230 locations, more than half of those located at gas station and rest stops across Germany. Carrying its mission across the pond, each new cafe features comfortable, upholstered furniture, cozy nooks, communal tables and bar-top seating. Guests can take advantage of its wireless chargers, numerous electrical outlets and complimentary Wi-Fi (no password required) while lingering over one of its many beverage options.

It also offers a dog-friendly patio as well as eco-friendly to-go packaging, a food menu and a variety of community events. Those who don't do dairy will be pleased to find milk alternatives such as soy, oat, almond and coconut at no additional cost.
click to enlarge
Pups have their own cups at Coffee Fellows.
Photo by Becca Wright Photography
Its coffee menu boasts a number of classics such as espresso, cortado, macchiato, flat white and Americano. Other hot beverages include tea and chocolate. There are iced beverages as well and cold brew. Decadent frappiato comes in several flavors and the trio of smoothies includes Berry, Green and Tropical. It also features homemade sodas.

The breakfast menu has sandwiches, berry waffles, its signature Egg Bites and overnight oats. It also has a food menu of bagel sandwiches including salmon, avocado, turkey or three-cheese. There is a Caprese or Chicken Caesar on ciabatta. Pastries include croissants, muffins and pound cake with other sweets such as cheesecake, cookies and brownies.
Dozier's BBQ returns to the family.
Photo by Katherine Hinnant
Dozier's BBQ and Meat Market, 6222 FM 359, reopened to the public August 20, as reported by Community Impact. The community newspaper had previously reported this past July about the new ownership which is actually a somewhat return to the original ownership.

The longtime smoked meat favorite was originally opened in 1957 by Ed Dozier who took the top honors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's first ever Bar-B-Que Cook-Off. It became a hotspot for politicians, celebrities and locals alike. Dozier sold the barbecue joint to brothers Smedley and Scott Evans in 1985. It changed hands again in 2019 when its was acquired by Jim Cummins and Steve Baur, two local businessmen who brought in pit master Jim Buchanan, former owner of Buck's Barbecue Co. in Galveston.

The business added a big backyard deck and live music. However, the barbecue restaurant wasn't seeing the customer traffic it needed and closed March 30, 2024. Now, it has reopened with Ed Dozier's great-grandson, Tyler Risinger, leading the way. Risinger and his business partner Keith Brochhausen have taken over the lease for the property and purchased the name from Baur and Cummins, according to Chron.com. Risinger also owns 2M's Malt N Burger Mart in Rosenberg.

Dozier's will host a grand opening event August 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music and free shaved ice. And plenty of smoked meat and cold beer for purchase.
click to enlarge
A vent hood fire does a lot of damage.
Photo by La Calle
La Calle Tacos, 3321 Ella Boulevard, is temporarily closed due to a fire which caused significant damage to the property. The incident, which occurred August 20 around 4:30 p.m., is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in the vent hood per the Houston Fire Department. Fortunately, there were no injuries to staff or customers.

If this incident seems like deja-vu to Houston Press readers, it's because we reported about an electrical fire at La Calle's Bagby Park location in January 2023. That damage caused the location to be closed for almost a year. For owner Ramon Soriano, this has been a shocking and devastating disaster to happen less than two years after the first one.

Soriano, who owns not only three La Calle locations but also La Diabla Retro Bar, said that he couldn't believe it when he got the call. He added, "I'm so thankful that my team was safe and we are incredibly grateful for the Houston Fire Department who, within minutes of the initial call to 9-1-1, were at La Calle to put out the fire and prevent further damage. It's going to take some time for us to rebuild and recover, but we will work day and night to get back to business."

The staff will be moved to the locations at 909 Fannin and 401 Gray so Houstonians will still be able to enjoy the restaurant's street tacos, tostadas and quesabirria while the Ella location is repaired. La Calle is also planning a location at the East River development at 2920 Riverby soon.
click to enlarge
The new development in the East End is getting ready for fall events.
Photo by East River
Meanwhile, the East River development from Midway has finished its first phase of construction and has moved in retail tenants along with residents at The Laura, a multi-family luxury apartment community. Beginning in September 2024 and going  through December 2024, East River will begin to host events including free Beats on the Bayou concerts the first Friday of every month. Each second Saturday, it will feature BLCK Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing more than 30 Black-owned small businesses and vendors. There will be live music, fitness activities and food trucks, too.
click to enlarge
BLCK Market is the largest gathering of Black-owned business in the country.
Photo by East River
A new addition to the event calendar, East River Fall Farmers Market, will be hosted by Harris County General Store BBQ Co. The market will take place the fourth Saturday of each month, September through November, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be local produce and artisanal goods available.

To get a taste of the Fall Farmers Market to come, Harris County General Store is having a farmers market at Eureka Heights Brewery, 941 W. 18th, August 31 from noon to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge
A son continues his parents' legacy.
Photo by Johnny Cheung
Hong Kong Food Street, 23015 Colonial Parkway, began its soft opening last week in Katy. It's a relocation and revival of the family-owned restaurant that first opened in 2002 in Bellaire's Asiatown. Founders Hansun Cheung and wife Christine Wong operated the Cantonese restaurant for 20 years and earned a loyal following. The couple immigrated to Houston from Hong Kong in the 1990s, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Their son, Johnny Cheung told the Press that the COVID pandemic and a water pipe accident "threw everything into limbo." He said in an email, "After working hard for 20 years, at the late age of 60s, they decided to just retire." The original Hong Kong Food Street closed in December 2020.
click to enlarge
Hong Kong Food Street welcomes return customers and a new generation.
Photo by Johnny Cheung
However, Johnny Cheung says that for the past three years he has consistently received requests and inquiries about when the restaurant would reopen. "In 2023, I finally decided to take on the task. I am using the same name to carry on my parents' legacy, but since my parents are not in the picture this time, it is my interpretation, hence the new location, new decor and updated menu." Cheung added that the restaurant was a huge part of his adulthood since he had worked along side his parents from the age of 17.

"I want this new HKFS to be the evolved version of what my parents started. My parents served their generation and now it is my job to cater to mine."

Talyard Brewing Co., 1033 Imperial Boulevard, is currently hosting soft opening events ahead of its official September opening. Information can be found on it social media or interested beer lovers can subscribe to  its newsletter per the website to get more information on the planned events.
click to enlarge
The new bread service at State of Grace is perfection.
Photo by Rocket Farm Restaurants
State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, is unveiling a new menu and a new 'persona' September 9. Owner Ford Fry , his VP of Culinary Drew Belline, culinary director Bobby Matos and executive chef John Quinn are joining forces to bring back the nostalgia of the golden age of dining with its classic cuisine and professional hospitality.

The Oyster Room will still turn out fresh oysters and seafood towers while a revamped menu will offer classic fare such as Onion Soup Gratinee and Classic Caesar Salad a la minute, meaning it will be made fresh, to-order. The familiar hushpuppies become Blue Crab Beignets while steaks prepared to the temperature preferences of its customers will include choices such as the massive 42-ounce Bistecca alla Fiorentina or the Le Entrecote with frites and sauce verde. Its menu of Les Plats Continental will offer dishes like Roasted Maine Scallops, Veal Chop Schnitzel and Smoked Ricotta Tortaloni.
click to enlarge
Snapper Crudo joins the menu at State of Grace.
Photo by Rocket Farm Restaurants
Its extensive wine list of more than 400 hand-picked wines means there is something for everyone's taste while new cocktails like the Bull in Heather and Leonard's Iced Tea will join classic beverages.

The transition will include a change in decor. Different tones of green and gray along with brass accents  and chandeliers will add to the elegance. Vintage leather banquettes and ornate antiques will evoke the charm of a Parisian brasserie while quirky artwork and whimsical florals will add a modern touch. 
The Brewistas are ready to make the perfect brew.
Photo by 7 Brew

7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, 3830 SH-105 W. began its soft opening in Conroe August 19. It's the third for the Greater Houston area with the other two in Spring and Houston. There are two more planned for the Houston area in the coming months. The Grand Opening Swag Day for the Conroe Crossing Shopping Center location is September 7. Customers who order a large drink will receive a limited-edition Conroe-themed 7 Brew t-shirt, while supplies last.

It offers convenient drive-thru service with 'Brewistas' creating personalized beverages for customers with thousands of drink combinations for different dietary preferences. There are espresso-based coffees, teas, sodas and infused energy drinks. Its 7 Classics are offered hot, iced or as a Chiller and include Blondie, Brunette, Smooth 7, White Chocolate Mocha, German Chocolate, Cinnamon Roll and Sweet & Salty.

DR Delicacy, 1291 North Post Oak, is celebrating the grand reopening of its retail store August 22 through August 24. The newly renovated space had a few delays due to Hurricane Beryl but now it's ready to welcome the public to enjoy 25 percent off all store items and to enjoy exclusive caviar tastings this Thursday through Saturday. There will also be light bites, champagne and caviar bumps August 24 from noon to 2 p.m. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
Contact: Lorretta Ruggiero

