Restaurant News

Openings and Closings: Elro and Benny Chow's Open, Counter Common Closes

June 30, 2023 4:30AM

This ain't Pizza Hut. Photo by Julie Soefer
Elro Pizza + Crudo, 2405 Genessee, opened June 23. The neighborhood pizza joint and crudo bar comes from chef/owner Terrence Gallivan who many Houstonians will recognize from his former dual concept restaurant The Pass and Provisions which closed in May 2019. Located in a 1928 bungalow, the new restaurant is named for Gallivan's children, Eleanor and Ronan.
click to enlarge
The "Jewel" bar is a rabbit hole waiting for its Alice.
Photo by Julie Soefer
The homey atmosphere of the bungalow is preserved by designer Betty Maccagnan's playful approach to the space. Gallivan's worked previously with Maccagnan on The Pass and Provisions design. The new restaurant is welcoming to both families, friends and couples with several dining experiences within the 1,200 square-foot area. Using unique wallpaper patterns, the different areas are defined by the same Fable design from Hygge & West but done in different colors in the main dining area, entry and the "Jewel" bar. With hopping bunnies, ambling tortoises and flitting butterflies, the wallpaper prints bring to mind the illustrations of a children's book. Gallivan has chosen his kids' favorite colors of blue and yellow to pair with the green velvet of the vintage chairs.
click to enlarge
Smoked Kampachi is a flavorful crudo.
Photo by Julie Soefer
While there is a playful aspect to the decor, there are also grown-up touches like illumination from Art Deco pendants and globe lights. In keeping with the pizzeria element, terracotta-like tiles line the main bar. The outdoor patio, which seats 40, is also a mix of old and new with vintage Salterini wrought iron patio furniture that has been contemporized with white paint and tropical pink fabric.

There will be specialty pizzas on the menu along with seasonal crudos like smoked kampachi and Elro's version of beef tartare. Salads, snacks and hoagies made with house-made bread round out the offerings as well as a dessert of maraschino soft serve. Gallivan's wine buying experience at The Pass and Provisions has resulted in a concise wine list of natural sparklers and a curated mix of Old and New World varietals. Bar manager Patrick Dougherty has created a menu of classic cocktails and house specialties plus a selection of tap beers. Justin B. Henderson will take on the role of general manager.

As for the pairing of pizza with crudo, Gallivan said the idea was pretty simple. "I (and most people) love pizza. Since Houston is hot most of the time, balancing pizza with some lighter, more refreshing, cold seafood dishes is a nice combination."
click to enlarge
The interior at Benny Chow's is mesmerizing.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Benny Chow's, 1818 Washington, opened to the public June 28. The American Chinese concept comes from Berg Hospitality Group and is located next to Berg's B&B Butchers & Restaurant, making it the 10th Berg concept in Houston and 11th overall with another B&B Butchers located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Founder and CEO Benjamin Berg is a native New Yorker and his memories of Chinese restaurants in the Big Apple inspired the new venture albeit with some local flavor. Berg says, "I want to give Houston those same moments but put a Texas touch on it with a localized, ingredient-rich menu that they can experience in a luxe and exciting atmosphere."
click to enlarge
Benny Chow's Mala Spiced Chicken Lollipops have a kick of Sichuan heat.
Photo by Brian Kennedy/Norton Creative
That luxuriousness is expressed the minute guests arrive with Foo Dog sculptures standing guard. The dining room is decorated with red and gold hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper that flows through the space, telling a story in its representation of the Chinese landscape and history. Private rooms are adorned with cherry blossoms and wood bark walls.

The patio transports diners to a street in New York's Chinatown with strands of lights sporting Chinese lanterns and recreated Chinese storefront signs adding to the ambiance. Massive iron and wood doors from late 1800s China bookend the space. Sam Governale, VP of Design & Experience, partnered with Gail McCleese of Sensitori for the design and the procurement of Chinese artifacts and authentic antiques.
click to enlarge
Guests can decide if this is the best Peking duck in Houston.
Photo by Brian Kennedy/Norton Creative

Executive chef Shirong Mei has an impressive resume of of three decades of experience in Cantonese restaurants throughout Asia and the U.S. The menu will offer Chinese comfort food such as homemade dumplings but also New York-influenced dishes such as cold sesame noodles. There's even a version of the American Chinese favorite General Tso's Chicken. Benny Chow's take is a tempura-fried half chicken.

Other dishes include Impossible Mapo Tofu and the seafood-abundant XO Fried Rice. The menu blends Cantonese traditions with locally-sourced ingredients such as Smoked Brisket Egg Roll made with brisket from Houston's Truth BBQ.

Berg and Mei are already laying claim to having the best Peking Duck in Houston. Using a seven-pound specially sourced Jurgielewicz duck, the dish takes three days of preparation.
click to enlarge
Bellaire loses a brewpub.
Photo by Gonzalo Picon Tucci
Counter Common Beerworks & Kitchen, 5413 Bellaire Boulevard, will close June 30, according to its Instagram post. First opened in summer 2022 by co-founders Dennis Rhee, Jaime Robles and Minh Ngyuen, the neighborhood brewpub seemed to be a much-needed addition to the Bellaire area. With a menu influenced by both Mexican and Asian flavors, it offered a variety for families and groups of friends from the Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich to its CCBK Tacos.

Unfortunately, the hospitality industry is a tough one.

The Instagram post read in part:

"It was a painful decision, but it became clear that we had financially reached the point where we could not continue any further. We are proud of what we accomplished as Bellaire’s first brewpub and hope to have paved the way for other innovative restaurants to come...⁠To all of our regulars, we thank you!"

Blake's BBQ & Burgers, 2916 Jeanetta, will also have its last call June 30 as it reopens for a one day event to bid a bittersweet farewell to owner Donald Blake as he retires. City council member Tiffany D. Thomas will be on hand to pay tribute to Blake with a recognition ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The restaurant itself will be open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and attendees are asked top please RSVP via eventbrite.

In addition to menu service, there will be a few complimentary light bites plus music from Ronnie Coleman Jr. at 2 p.m. There will also be $1 beer specials while supplies last.

Blake said in a press release, "I'd really like to see some of my regulars before we close for the last time. Closing day was so intense that I didn't get a chance to talk to many people, Being able to make people smile with a meal has made the last 42 years really worth it.
click to enlarge
The bar at Incanto is a floral fantasy.
Photo by Pixel Studio Productions

Incanto, 1426 Yale, opened June 23 in the Heights. With a bar program created by award-winning mixologist and beverage consultant Alexis Mijares, the new bungalow bar will be overseen by General Manager Andrea Tentori, former manager of Concura, and the bar staff that Mijares helped to train.

The vibe is one of a charming wonderland with vibrant colors and floral backdrops adding to the whimsical cheerfulness. Owner and founder of Incanto, Eddie Hafiz, says, "Our goal is to create a space where guests can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of enchantment while savoring exceptional drinks and bites."
click to enlarge
This cocktail is meant for sharing.
Photo by Pixel Studio Productions
Some of the exceptional drinks include classics like espresso martini or a Pimm's Cup. There are also festive large format signature cocktails such as a the Paradisco, served in a 10-inch disco ball, or the Pink Flamingo, in a bowl shaped like the bird itself. The shareable drinks each serve 6 to 8 guests.

For nosh, there are elevated bar bites including the Prosciutto and Fig Pizza, soFISHticated Ceviche and east coast oysters topped with cucumber-mint granita and habanero. There are also charcuterie selections.
click to enlarge
Whether boozy or zero-proof, the milkshakes are delicious.
Photo by Becca Wright
Burger Joint, 5403 Kirby, is shooting to open in late summer 2024. Located in the space which formerly housed Village Plumbing and Air, it will have 5,162 square feet of space including a large 1,600 square-foot outdoor patio that will be covered and air-conditioned. The upcoming West University Burger Joint will be number four for business partners and chefs Matthew Pak and Shawn Bermudez.

In a press release Pak said, "We have been searching nonstop for the perfect space in West University for several years, and believe we have found it! This location will allow us to bring our burgers, fries and shakes to one of Houston's best neighborhoods." 
click to enlarge
The chefs at Benihana have mad skills.
Photo by Benihana
Benihana, 3061 Interstate 45 North, will open in Conroe July 13. This will be the fifth Houston area location for the Japanese steakhouse which has long been in the hearts of many Americans as their first real dress-up dining destination for proms and graduations, not to mention impressing first dates.
click to enlarge
Private dining at Benihana is a special event.
Photo by Benihana
Located in the Teas Crossing Shopping Center, the 7,000 square-foot restaurant will feature 17 teppanyaki tables along with an expansive sushi and cocktail bar. Friends and family can enjoy the front row seat experience of watching the talented chefs preparing the traditional Japanese dishes. Hibachi steak, chicken and seafood are just some of the dishes diners can choose from along with specialty items like sushi rolls and starters including Shrimp Saute and Tokyo Wings.

For the grand opening, Benihana will host a special lunch for the patients and families at Texas Children's Hospital. There will also be a private event for the Houston and Conroe communities.
click to enlarge
Artistry will serve European-inspired dishes like the Pasta Napoli Salad.
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
Finn Hall, 712 Main, has announced two new vendors for the downtown food hall. The new additions mean that Finn Hall has reached 100 percent leasing capacity, a welcome turnabout from the tough COVID pandemic days. The full line up consists of 11 unique concepts.
click to enlarge
Christine Crossin and Andrew Vandenberg will debut a new eatery at Finn Hall.
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
Artistry is slated to open August 2023. It's the debut for the European-inspired cafe that also highlights local Texas flavors. Owners Christine Crossin and Andrew Vandenberg are creating a menu of items such as Cubano panini and fresh chicken and goat salad. Goat meat even shows up in a panini. Diners can expect flavor profiles from ingredients such as camembert cheese, ratatouille, caramelized onions and even barbecue.

Three Keys Coffee will also open its first coffee shop at Finn Hall. Founded by Q-Arabica Graders Tio and Kenzel Fallen, the family-owned business was declared Best Coffee Roaster in Texas 2022 by Food and Wine magazine.

The curated coffee menu offers wake-you-up options like the Straight, No Chaser which uses a double shot of espresso or a sweeter choice such as the Kind of Blue made with espresso, oat milk and blueberry syrup.

Three Keys is shooting to open September 2023.
click to enlarge
Green Fork River Oaks keeps it natural.
Photo by Brandon Holmes
Green Fork and Straw, 3601 Westheimer, opens July 10 in River Oaks, replacing its original Houston location at 2608 Shepherd which opened in 2018. The Green Fork on Shepherd will have its last day of service July 9.  There are two additional Houston stores at 6401 Woodway and 303 19th.  The company was founded in New Orleans in 2010 by Blair Kern along with his mother and uncle. After a few years working with his mother in NOLA, Kern decided to expand the business to Houston.
click to enlarge
Blair Kern is moving on up to River Oaks.
Photo by Brandon Holmes
The healthy grab and go concept offers fresh juices, smoothies and meals with items available for all dietary needs including vegan, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, keto-friendly and more. There's an organic blending bar for juices and smoothies. Customers can place their orders at the counter or grab a pre-packaged juice or meal from the refrigerators or shelves. Some of the grab and go items include Healing Chicken Soup or Turkey Meatballs in Marinara plus vegan dishes such as White bean and kale or broccoli Soup. There are salads, bowls and breakfast items. Even healthy desserts are available like the Keto Fudge or Brownie.

The River Oaks location will occupy 1,200 square feet of space with a hand-painted mural of colorful vegetables from Annavy Phelan.
click to enlarge
Chef J.C. Ricks and Sarah Lieberman have a dandy dish.
Photo by Becca Wright
Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire Boulevard, will represent Houston in Good Morning America's "United States of Breakfast". The all-day cafe won the privilege after besting another Houston favorite, The Breakfast Klub, in a competition held June 26 at Saint Arnold Brewery which aired on GMA's national broadcast.
click to enlarge
The house Creole and chorizo spices gave this chicken and waffles the edge.
Photo by Becca Wright
Owners Sarah Lieberman and chef J.C. Ricks won the contest with their Dandy Chicken and Waffles dish that was judged by three local celebrity chefs: Food Network star Eddie Jackson, former Texans football player Owen Daniels and journalist Erica Simon from KTRK-ABC 13.

The couple will take their breakfast dish to New York to put it up against the breakfast dishes of three other winning cities. The winner will receive $10,000 and the title of Best Breakfast in America.

Nando's Peri Peri, 1717 Post Oak Boulevard, is still shooting to open in late summer 2023. It will be followed by a location at 23601 Cinco Ranch Boulevard at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Must Go Coffee, 15000 Bammel North Houston, opened in mid-June. The locally owned coffee shop offers a wide variety of java drinks including espresso, latte, flat white and Turkish. There is a selection of frappes in flavors such as caramel, chocolate and cookies & cream plus  flavored hot or cold lattes like lavender, dulce de leche, Irish cream and gingerbread.

For tea drinkers there are choices such as Earl Grey, chai, Moroccan mint and jasmine. There is ice cream by the cup or cone plus pastries and breakfast sandwiches including a Turkish soujouk and cheese toast.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, 20202 Champion Forest, had its grand opening June 23 in Spring, Texas. It makes a dozen now for the Greater Houston area. The brand was founded in Oregon in 2008.

The coffee menu includes a number of hot or iced versions including Caramel Blondie, Mexican Mocha and the jackhammer which is a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot. Classic brews such as Americano and drip coffee are available along with its Coffeeless menu of matcha latte, Italian soda and hot chocolate. There are blended chillers which we think are probably the best bet for a summer beverage and for those needing a midday boost, Black Rock has its Fuel energy drink. 
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
Contact: Lorretta Ruggiero

