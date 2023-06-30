Openings and Closings: Elro and Benny Chow's Open, Counter Common Closes

Elro Pizza + Crudo, 2405 Genessee, opened June 23. The neighborhood pizza joint and crudo bar comes from chef/owner Terrence Gallivan who many Houstonians will recognize from his former dual concept restaurant The Pass and Provisions which closed in May 2019. Located in a 1928 bungalow, the new restaurant is named for Gallivan's children, Eleanor and Ronan.
There will be specialty pizzas on the menu along with seasonal crudos like smoked kampachi and Elro's version of beef tartare. Salads, snacks and hoagies made with house-made bread round out the offerings as well as a dessert of maraschino soft serve. Gallivan's wine buying experience at The Pass and Provisions has resulted in a concise wine list of natural sparklers and a curated mix of Old and New World varietals. Bar manager Patrick Dougherty has created a menu of classic cocktails and house specialties plus a selection of tap beers. Justin B. Henderson will take on the role of general manager.
As for the pairing of pizza with crudo, Gallivan said the idea was pretty simple. "I (and most people) love pizza. Since Houston is hot most of the time, balancing pizza with some lighter, more refreshing, cold seafood dishes is a nice combination."
Founder and CEO Benjamin Berg is a native New Yorker and his memories of Chinese restaurants in the Big Apple inspired the new venture albeit with some local flavor. Berg says, "I want to give Houston those same moments but put a Texas touch on it with a localized, ingredient-rich menu that they can experience in a luxe and exciting atmosphere."
The patio transports diners to a street in New York's Chinatown with strands of lights sporting Chinese lanterns and recreated Chinese storefront signs adding to the ambiance. Massive iron and wood doors from late 1800s China bookend the space. Sam Governale, VP of Design & Experience, partnered with Gail McCleese of Sensitori for the design and the procurement of Chinese artifacts and authentic antiques.
Executive chef Shirong Mei has an impressive resume of of three decades of experience in Cantonese restaurants throughout Asia and the U.S. The menu will offer Chinese comfort food such as homemade dumplings but also New York-influenced dishes such as cold sesame noodles. There's even a version of the American Chinese favorite General Tso's Chicken. Benny Chow's take is a tempura-fried half chicken.
Other dishes include Impossible Mapo Tofu and the seafood-abundant XO Fried Rice. The menu blends Cantonese traditions with locally-sourced ingredients such as Smoked Brisket Egg Roll made with brisket from Houston's Truth BBQ.
Berg and Mei are already laying claim to having the best Peking Duck in Houston. Using a seven-pound specially sourced Jurgielewicz duck, the dish takes three days of preparation.
"It was a painful decision, but it became clear that we had financially reached the point where we could not continue any further. We are proud of what we accomplished as Bellaire’s first brewpub and hope to have paved the way for other innovative restaurants to come...To all of our regulars, we thank you!"
Blake's BBQ & Burgers, 2916 Jeanetta, will also have its last call June 30 as it reopens for a one day event to bid a bittersweet farewell to owner Donald Blake as he retires. City council member Tiffany D. Thomas will be on hand to pay tribute to Blake with a recognition ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The restaurant itself will be open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and attendees are asked top please RSVP via eventbrite.
In addition to menu service, there will be a few complimentary light bites plus music from Ronnie Coleman Jr. at 2 p.m. There will also be $1 beer specials while supplies last.
Blake said in a press release, "I'd really like to see some of my regulars before we close for the last time. Closing day was so intense that I didn't get a chance to talk to many people, Being able to make people smile with a meal has made the last 42 years really worth it.
Incanto, 1426 Yale, opened June 23 in the Heights. With a bar program created by award-winning mixologist and beverage consultant Alexis Mijares, the new bungalow bar will be overseen by General Manager Andrea Tentori, former manager of Concura, and the bar staff that Mijares helped to train.
The vibe is one of a charming wonderland with vibrant colors and floral backdrops adding to the whimsical cheerfulness. Owner and founder of Incanto, Eddie Hafiz, says, "Our goal is to create a space where guests can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of enchantment while savoring exceptional drinks and bites."
For nosh, there are elevated bar bites including the Prosciutto and Fig Pizza, soFISHticated Ceviche and east coast oysters topped with cucumber-mint granita and habanero. There are also charcuterie selections.
In a press release Pak said, "We have been searching nonstop for the perfect space in West University for several years, and believe we have found it! This location will allow us to bring our burgers, fries and shakes to one of Houston's best neighborhoods."
For the grand opening, Benihana will host a special lunch for the patients and families at Texas Children's Hospital. There will also be a private event for the Houston and Conroe communities.
Three Keys Coffee will also open its first coffee shop at Finn Hall. Founded by Q-Arabica Graders Tio and Kenzel Fallen, the family-owned business was declared Best Coffee Roaster in Texas 2022 by Food and Wine magazine.
The curated coffee menu offers wake-you-up options like the Straight, No Chaser which uses a double shot of espresso or a sweeter choice such as the Kind of Blue made with espresso, oat milk and blueberry syrup.
Three Keys is shooting to open September 2023.
The River Oaks location will occupy 1,200 square feet of space with a hand-painted mural of colorful vegetables from Annavy Phelan.
The couple will take their breakfast dish to New York to put it up against the breakfast dishes of three other winning cities. The winner will receive $10,000 and the title of Best Breakfast in America.
Nando's Peri Peri, 1717 Post Oak Boulevard, is still shooting to open in late summer 2023. It will be followed by a location at 23601 Cinco Ranch Boulevard at a yet-to-be-announced date.
Must Go Coffee, 15000 Bammel North Houston, opened in mid-June. The locally owned coffee shop offers a wide variety of java drinks including espresso, latte, flat white and Turkish. There is a selection of frappes in flavors such as caramel, chocolate and cookies & cream plus flavored hot or cold lattes like lavender, dulce de leche, Irish cream and gingerbread.
For tea drinkers there are choices such as Earl Grey, chai, Moroccan mint and jasmine. There is ice cream by the cup or cone plus pastries and breakfast sandwiches including a Turkish soujouk and cheese toast.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 20202 Champion Forest, had its grand opening June 23 in Spring, Texas. It makes a dozen now for the Greater Houston area. The brand was founded in Oregon in 2008.
The coffee menu includes a number of hot or iced versions including Caramel Blondie, Mexican Mocha and the jackhammer which is a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot. Classic brews such as Americano and drip coffee are available along with its Coffeeless menu of matcha latte, Italian soda and hot chocolate. There are blended chillers which we think are probably the best bet for a summer beverage and for those needing a midday boost, Black Rock has its Fuel energy drink.