A First Look at Common Bond and Van Gogh

April in Paris may be the dream of many a romantic soul, but April in Houston can be pretty wonderful, too. We may not have the Eiffel Tower or the Seine, but we've got The Williams Tower and Buffalo Bayou. If longing for champagne in France on a beer budget in Texas is making you sad, it's time to walk out the door and see what Houston has to offer Francophiles and bon vivants. With some glorious weather ahead, Houston just might be your dream destination. For starters, you don't have to take a ten hour flight.

My daughter and I spent a beautiful spring day in the Museum District and I am always taken by surprise at how European the Museum District and Hermann Park area feels on a sunny, blue sky afternoon. There's even a roundabout with the Mecom fountain. The century old oak trees, the Rice University campus and the restaurants lining Montrose all add up to an other worldly feeling. While you can still spend a pretty penny depending on your itinerary, it's much less than a plane ticket and you have your own bed to crawl into at the end of the day.

EXPAND In the Cafe: Agostine Segatori in Le Tambourin by Vincent Van Gogh. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is a perfect spot to start your French experience. In the past decade, its exhibitions have been diverse and well-received by the Houston community. From a stellar showing of French Impressionist paintings from the Clark Art Institute in 2013 to more recent exhibits like the Tudors to the Windors, there's been a definite uptick in quality exhibits that may only be seen in a few museums around the world and MFAH is often one of them. And now, the museum has brought in arguably the biggest of the big guns, Vincent Van Gogh.

Van Gogh's life story is often more fascinating to people than even his art. We all know about him cutting off his ear (or at least, a big chunk) after a row with Paul Gaugin. Besides watching Lust For Life and Vincent and Theo, I was exposed to Van Gogh in a college psychology class. I loved Don McLean's heartbreakingly beautiful song, " Vincent" and it's the name I chose for my son.

EXPAND The notorious V.V.G. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

My daughter was given an assignment in her college art class to pick a painting from the MFAH for an essay, so we thought we would make an outing of it. The staff member at the front desk told us that we were fortunate to be there when it wasn't so busy, because they had been swamped over the weekend. That's just a little heads up for those making plans in advance.

While walking to the exhibit, we passed some amazing pieces of trompe l'oeil art. What looked like a leather bag was actually ceramic, as was the Jack Daniels box, the gas can and the paintbrushes. We also stood in awe of the ten foot tall sculpture by Luis Jimenez called Border Crossing. It was jaw-dropping and thought-provoking.

When we entered the Van Gogh exhibit, we found ourselves surrounded by facsimiles of his letters lining some of the walls. The exhibit is laid out in a timeline of his artistic story, from his early stage copying masters to developing his own unique style.

The majority of the artwork collected here is from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Some of the more recognizable pieces from other European museums are featured in reproduction form including the rather dark and dreary painting, The Potato Eaters.

EXPAND Irises complete the exhibit. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Many of Van Gogh's early sketches are here, along with some pieces that museum goers will probably have never seen like A Pair of Leather Clogs. There's a self portrait, one of 27 that he did, plus Irises, which is a more commonly seen masterpiece, often times on note cards and stationery.

I was struck by how different his painting titled The Rocks looked in the dimmer lighting of the exhibit versus its usual spot in the permanent collection at MFAH. It looked almost like a different painting from the one I have viewed for many a year. Rather than a white, almost missable wall in the permanent collection, it glows against a darker wall and a more prominent exposure in the exhibit. There's a free talk about the painting March 30 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit seemed rather busy to me despite what the person at the front desk had said. It's inevitable when you have such a compelling artist, but it's wonderful to see so many young people reading the wall texts and listening intently to the audio guides in an age of ubiquitous phone screens.

EXPAND The king of selfies. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

There were not many small children, which is a good thing for this exhibit. While I believe in exposing children to art a young age, this exhibit is dimly lit (to protect the paintings) and very wordy, which means that it can be slow going in front of the various pieces. I was getting a little impatient myself, so it might be best to bring younger children when the excitement of the exhibit wears off a bit. It's here until June 27, which is a good long time for half of Houston to see it. If you would like to read more about the exhibit, check out Susie Tommaney's write-up here in the Houston Press.

EXPAND Vincent's room can be yours for a moment. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

There is an immersive Van Gogh experience as well, which is more child-friendly. The Van Gogh exhibit is free for children 12 and under. There are different stations where visitors can do their own self-portraits, be part of Van Gogh's 'Starry, Starry Night', or sit in a three-D facsimile of his popular painting of his room.

Though the exhibit alone is worth the admission, take advantage of the inclusion of the rest of the museum, or at least wander through another exhibit or parts of the permanent collection. Pretend you are a tourist with the whole day to wander about, only stopping for a bite to eat at a cafe.