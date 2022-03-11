Openings and Closings: Flora Blooms, Patton's Debuts

Patton's, 1344 Yale, opens March 11. Located within the space that houses its sister restaurant, Savoir, the new steakhouse concept is a 38-seat hideaway behind the bar with an additional six seats at the bar itself. Its speakeasy vibe comes from the dimly-lit atmosphere with glamorous touches such as plush banquettes and ornate chandeliers.
The extensive wine list at Savoir will be available to guests and the speakeasy theme carries through with signature cocktails such as The Bandito, a Fig-infused Mule and the Patton's Gin & Tonic.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
announced they were going their separate ways business-wise. Cooper then launched Good Vibe Hospitality, which has since been renamed The Big Vibe Group, along with business partners Josep Prats and Marc Cantu.
The menu starts with little bites like chickpeas with lime, sumac, aleppo pepper and roasted garlic, charred octopus and a queso with house-made chorizo. Authentic Mexican fare like napales salad and chicken fideo soup are on the menu as well as marinated steak fajitas, pork carnitas and the Barbacoa de Borrego, a dish of braised lamb. There is a small raw bar section that includes several ceviches, aguachile and oysters.
The restaurant is open daily and reservations can be made online. It does not offer private dining or private event space.
The restaurant will offer 3,280 square feet of space with seating for 100 indoors plus an expansive waterfront patio that seats 60 more guests. The menu will be seafood-forward with dishes that span the multitude of regions of Italy. The kitchen will be headed by Executive Chef Edward Roberts and will turn out homemade pastas, pizzas and fresh bread. Roberts brings experience from stints at restaurants like Saltwater Grill in Galveston, Beaver's, Third Coast and Tony's.
Joining the Passerella team will be Audra Gottlieb as general manager. She has over 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry working at Galveston's Rudy & Paco's and Vic & Anthony's in Houston.
A firm opening date will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller is collaborating with Roberts and Gr8 Plate's executive chef, James Lundy, to create a final menu for Passerella.
shuttered at POST Market in February 2022. It joins several other concepts from FAM Hospitality and comes from owners and business partners Johnny Hoang and Paul Qui.
The small menu offers four burgers including the All American, Double Double, The Frisco and a vegetarian option, Beyond Mushroom Swiss mmade with a house-made mushroom patty. There are sides including French fries, Frito Pie and Fried Pickles plus a selection of shakes.
Kizuki Ramen, 23220 Grand Circle Boulevard, opens softly March 14 with a grand opening planned for March 19, according to Houston Food Finder. This is the first Texas location for the ramen restaurant which first opened in 2012 in Bellevue, Washington.
It offers a menu of Japanese ramen favorites such as Garlic Tonkotsu, Spicy Miso, Tonkotsu Shoyu and more. There are rice dishes plus an izakaya menu of snacks like chicken karaage, takoyaki, onigiri and its Agedashi Tofu and Prawn Cutlet. There is also a small vegetarian menu and a couple of gluten-free options.
as reported by CultureMap Houston. The bar and restaurant opened in July 2021 as a collaboration with local hospitality group Sin Nombre.
Both Ware and Abalos brought award-winning bar skills to the project. Ware previously was the manager at Johnny's Gold Brick and was named Heaven Hill Bartender of the Year 2019. Besides helping to launch and run a number of bar programs, Abalos was in the Top 10 of the United States Bartenders Guild World Class Competition.
According to CultureMap, none of the parties involved is commenting at this time, though Logan Beck, a partner in Rootlab design firm and Sin Nombre, told CultureMap in an email that Ware and Abalos are being bought out of their ownership in Night Shift "so that they can pursue other projects."
Inspired by the family-run street food carts found in Rimini, Italy, the fast-casual concept has more than 30 different dishes. Guests can customize entrees like a Pasta Bowl, a Chopped Salad or the Piada, a stone-grilled wrap that gives the brand its name.
There are sides such as grass-fed meatballs, fried calamari and hot peppers plus its Pepperoni Piada Stick. There's a kids menu and a couple of dessert offerings, too.
In a Facebook post, the pandemic and a need for more Astros baseball parking were listed as the causes. Floyd made the decision not to renew the lease on the property, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle. The spot is owned by Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane.
Floyd will open two concepts at 1100 Louisiana soon including the former Tex-Mex restaurant El Real in the tunnel this month and Real Agave Lounge this summer.
Pho 999, 22720 Morton Ranch, opened softly last week. It offers Vietnamese favorites like pho, banh mi and vermicelli. There are starters too including a variety of spring and egg rolls, Butterfly Calamari and Vietnamese Fish Sauce-Glazed Wings.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country Boulevard, launched a new catering program offering cuisine crafted by Executive Chef Beto Guiterrez. The catering menu is geared toward small and large events with an hors d'oeuvres menu with small bites such as French Brie Bites, Mini Italian Meatballs, Crispy Shrimp Fritti and Smoked Salmon Canapes. It also offers versions of it popular cheese and charcuterie boards.
For office events or lunch gatherings, there are items like the Sandwich Tray, Executive Sandwich Box, Executive Salad Box and a Mini Slider Bar. There are also hearty dinner choices such as Braised Beef Short Ribs.
as we reported here in the Houston Press. The Heights watering hole had many regulars who were devastated to see it close.
It has remerged with Jesse Botello taking the reins and making it his own while sticking with its core mission to be a comfortable Texas dive that is welcoming to the neighborhood and the regular customers of former owner Alice Ward's bar. Botello, co-owner of Glitter Karaoke, plans to have a cocktail menu since the new version has a liquor license, according to CultureMap. However, there are still a few chalices available for cold beer.
Guests can enjoy the Roti Guang Gai, a crispy Thai pancake served with ground chicken curry and a sunny side-up egg or the Kuay Tiew Lord, a rice noodle stuffed with ground chicken, mushroom, tofu and onions, served with a sweet and sour soy sauce. There's also Salapoo Moo Yang with marinated pork belly in a steamed bun and Khai Katha a plate of two sunny side-up eggs with a stir-fry of minced chicken, green peas, onion and sweet Thai sausage. For a Thai take on the brunch omelet, the Khai Jiew Panang offers a Panang curry omelet served with jasmine rice and a sweet cucumber and ground peanut sauce.
Black Bear Diner, 3497 E. Sam Houston Parkway, is expected to open in early April, according to online advertising. We have reached out for more information and a confirmed opening date.
Burrito District, 22916 Kuykendahl, opened March 8 in the Spring area. The Cali-Mex concept is fast-casual and offers a drive-thru as well as dine-in. It's open daily and has a breakfast menu as well as California-Mexican-style burritos, carne asada fries, taco plates, Baja fish tacos and quesadillas. There is a kids menu as well.